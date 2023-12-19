Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lionesses goalkeeper Mary Earps said she “honoured and humbled” to win the Sports Personality of the Year award as the England star gave an emotional speech at the prestigious ceremony in Manchester on Tuesday night.

Earps succeeded England teammate Beth Mead to become the second women’s footballer to win Sports Personality of the Year in as many years after playing a vital role as the Lionesses reached their first Women’s World Cup final this summer.

The 30-year-old won the Golden Glove at the tournament following a series of brilliant performances between the posts - including a penalty save in the Sydney final.

In her speech, Earps reflected on the “not so great times”, revealing she was close to quitting football before Sarina Wiegman became England manager in 2021 and gave her a second chance with the Lionesses.

“First of all, I’m so humbled to be on a list of such incredible athletes,” Earps said after winning the 70th edition of the Sports Personality of the Year award. “Sport is a fantastic thing where it brings the world together and it’s been brilliant to listen to everyone’s stories, so congratulations to you all.

“Also, thanks everyone for voting for me! I should have probably started with that one. I’m very honoured and humbled, as this is the ultimate all-round sporting accolade. With the Lionesses and Manchester United, we’ve had an incredible couple of years but this is just wow.

“It’s not been the easiest journey and I wouldn’t be here without the incredible people in my corner, who have been with me through the really, really not-so-great times.

“The last two years have been unbelievable, I’ve done more than I could have ever imagined and for that I’m truly grateful. Thank you to my goalkeeping coaches who are here tonight and my team-mates. I couldn’t have done it without them. Now I’m going to get off the stage before I get the boot from Gary Lineker!”

Earps made further headlines during the World Cup with her response to Nike’s decision to not make the Lionesses goalkeeping jerseys available for sale before the tournament, with the Manchester United star calling the oversight from England’s kit manufacturer “hurtful” and “disrespectful”.

It sparked a wave of support for Earps and, following a public petition that received over 170,000 signatures, Nike were forced into a U-turn. Earps’ shirt sold out in minutes amid “unprecedented” demand when it was eventually made available to buy earlier this month.

Earps was odds-on favourite to win Sports Personality of the Year and topped the public vote ahead of recently retired England bowler Stuart Broad, jockey Frankie Dettori, athlete Katarina Johnson-Thompson, tennis player Alfie Hewett and golfer Rory McIlroy. Broad was the runner-up after signing off his record-breaking England career in fairytale fashion at this summer’s Ashes, while Johnson-Thompson was third after returning from injury to win heptathlon gold at the World Athletics Championships.

But Earps was the clear choice in the eyes of the public and after 14 consecutive years of male winners of the Sports Personality of the Year award between 2007 and 2020, there have now been three female winners in a row. Earps follows Lionesses forward Mead, who won after England’s Euros triumph in 2022, and tennis player Emma Raducanu after her US Open success in 2021.

Manchester City’s Treble campaign was recognised after winning the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League in a historic season for the club. The European champions won Team of the Year, manager Pep Guardiola claimed Coach of the Year and striker Erling Haaland was named World Sports Star.

Liverpool and Scotland legend Kenny Dalglish received the Lifetime Achievement award, while former world javelin champion Fatima Whitbread took the Helen Rollason award. Snowboarder Mia Brookes was named winner of the Young Sports Personality of the Year.