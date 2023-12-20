Mary Earps crowned Sports Personality of the Year as Man City sweep other awards

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lionesses goalkeeper Mary Earps has been crowned Sports Personality of the Year, succeeding England teammate Beth Mead to become the second women’s footballer to win the prestigious award in as many years.

Earps played a vital role as the Lionesses reached their first Women’s World Cup final this summer and won the Golden Glove at the tournament following a series of brilliant performances between the posts – including a penalty save in the Sydney final as Spain beat England 1-0.

The 30-year-old made further headlines with her response to Nike’s decision to not make the Lionesses goalkeeping jerseys available for sale during the World Cup, with Earps calling the oversight from England’s kit manufacturer “hurtful” and “disrespectful”.

It sparked a wave of support for the Manchester United star and, following a public petition that received over 170,000 signatures, Nike were forced into a U-turn. Earps’s shirt sold out in minutes amid “unprecedented” demand when it was eventually made available to buy earlier this month.

Earps was odds-on favourite to win Sports Personality of the Year and topped the public vote ahead of recently retired England bowler Stuart Broad, jockey Frankie Dettori, athlete Katarina Johnson-Thompson, tennis player Alfie Hewett and golfer Rory McIlroy. Broad was the runner-up after signing off his record-breaking England career in fairytale fashion at this summer’s Ashes, while Johnson-Thompson was third after returning from injury to win heptathlon gold at the World Athletics Championships.

But Earps was the clear choice in the eyes of the public and after 14 consecutive years of male winners of the Sports Personality of the Year award between 2007 and 2020, there have now been three female winners in a row. Earps follows Lionesses forward Mead, who won after England’s Euros triumph in 2022, and tennis player Emma Raducanu after her US Open success in 2021.

“First of all, I’m so humbled to be on a list of such incredible athletes,” Earps said after winning the 70th edition of the Sports Personality of the Year award. “Sport is a fantastic thing where it brings the world together and it’s been brilliant to listen to everyone’s stories, so congratulations to you all.

“I’m very honoured and humbled, as this is the ultimate all round sporting accolade. We’ve had an incredible couple of years but this is just wow.

Mary Earps won the Golden Glove at the World Cup and was fifth in the women’s Ballon d’Or (Getty Images)

“It’s not been the easiest journey and I wouldn’t be here without my loved ones in my corner, who have been with me through the really not so great times.

“The last two years have been unbelievable, I’ve done more than I could have ever imagined. Thank you to my goalkeeping coaches, my teammates and my coaches.”

Earps has previously spoken about how close she was to quitting football in 2021, before Sarina Wiegman was appointed England manager and gave the goalkeeper a second chance with the Lionesses.

Manchester City’s Treble campaign was recognised after winning the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League in a historic season for the club. The European champions won Team of the Year, manager Pep Guardiola claimed Coach of the Year and striker Erling Haaland was named World Sports Star after scoring 52 goals in a stunning first campaign in English football .

Sir Kenny Dalglish, who played and managed with great distinction at Liverpool, was presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award at Tuesday night’s ceremony in Salford.

Dalglish, who won nine titles with Celtic before moving to Merseyside in 1977, scored 172 goals in 515 appearances for the Reds. He enjoyed great success as a player, including scoring the winner in the 1978 European Cup final. In 1985 he took over from Joe Fagan as manager of the club, initially while continuing to play, winning three further league titles. He then went on to win the Premier League title with Blackburn in 1995.

Fatima Whitbread, the 1987 world javelin champion, won the Helen Rollason Award. Whitbread was abandoned as a baby and spent the first 14 years of her life in children’s homes before being adopted by javelin coach Margaret Whitbread. Since retiring, Whitbread has worked with various charities assisting and guiding children who had a similar experience to her.

Sixteen-year-old snowboarder Mia Brookes won the Young Sports Personality prize, while Desmond Smith, a grassroots sports coach from Sheffield, won the Unsung Hero award.