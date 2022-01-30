Manchester United have said Mason Greenwood will not return to training or play matches until further notice.

A woman has accused Greenwood of a number of assaults after posting video, photographs and audio recordings on Instagram on Sunday morning.

In a statement, United said: “Mason Greenwood will not return to training or play matches until further notice.”

The club’s next fixture is against Middlesbrough in the FA Cup on Friday.

It followed an earlier statement from the Premier League side, which read: “We are aware of images and allegations circulating on social media. We will not make any further comment until the facts have been established. Manchester United does not condone violence of any kind.”

Greater Manchester Police have said that officers are looking into the posts shared on social media about Greenwood, who has made 24 appearances for United this season.

The Independent has approached Greenwood for comment.