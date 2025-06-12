Matheus Cunha reveals emotional reason behind Manchester United transfer

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester United have made their first summer signing and the biggest buy of Ruben Amorim’s reign as Matheus Cunha’s £62.5m move to Old Trafford has been completed.

The Brazil forward, who said he was a boyhood United fan from watching them in his grandmother’s home, has signed a five-year deal, with the club possessing an option to extend his stay until 2031.

They had triggered his release clause at Wolves and were waiting for the 26-year-old to return from international duty to finalise the move.

Cunha scored 15 Premier League goals last season and United hope he will be part of a new-look and more prolific forward line.

They have also made an initial £45m bid for Bryan Mbuemo, which Brentford rejected and are considering returning with a bigger offer, while they missed out on Liam Delap, who joined Chelsea.

But Cunha was a priority for them and he said he was delighted to join United.

He stated: “It is hard to put into words my feelings about becoming a Manchester United player. Ever since I was a child in Brazil watching Premier League games on TV at my grandmother’s house, United was my favourite English team and I dreamed of wearing the red shirt. I want to thank my family and everyone who has helped me make that dream a reality.

“I can’t wait for the start of pre-season to get to know my teammates and prepare for the season ahead. All my focus is now on working hard to become a valuable part of the team, and helping get this club back to the top.”

United director of football Jason Wilcox added: “Bringing in Matheus was one of our main priorities for this summer, so we are delighted to have completed his signing so early in the window. He has proved his ability to succeed in the Premier League as one of the most exciting and productive forwards in England during his time at Wolves, and before that in Spain and Germany. He has all the qualities we are looking for as we seek to build a strong, dynamic and entertaining team capable of challenging for the biggest honours.”