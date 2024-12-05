The heart and soul of Man Utd – Wayne Rooney leads tributes to Kath Phipps

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Wayne Rooney called Kath Phipps “the heart and soul of Manchester United” as tributes from players past and present poured in following the long-serving receptionist’s death at the age of 85.

A lifelong fan, she was an immensely popular figure with players, managers and staff at a club she joined four months after Sir Matt Busby led them to European Cup glory in 1968.

Phipps initially worked at Old Trafford in the stadium offices and on matchdays, before Sir Alex Ferguson brought her to their Carrington training ground in 2000.

The United great presented her with the League Managers Association’s Service to Football award in 2022, when David Beckham was among those to pay tribute.

The club confirmed Phipps’ death on Thursday, leading to a flood of tributes on social media from those that worked with her.

United’s record goalscorer Rooney, now a manager at Championship side Plymouth, said: “The heart and soul of Manchester United. Everything what the club is about.

“A legend who will be greatly missed. Thanks for the memories Kathy. Thoughts with family and friends.”

Fellow United former player Patrice Evra said “losing a family member (is) never easy” alongside a photo with Phipps, who David De Gea thanked “for taking care of everyone”.

Current squad members were also quick to pay their respects to Phipps.

United skipper Bruno Fernandes reposted the club’s announcement with a heart emoji and Marcus Rashford said: “Awful news, admired by all at the club and beyond, you will be missed.”

United defender Harry Maguire posted: “A legend that will never be forgotten. I will miss you. We will miss you. RIP Kath.”

Right-back Diogo Dalot wrote: “We love you Kath. Thank you for showing everyday what this club is about and taking care of us.”

Jadon Sancho, who is on loan at Chelsea ahead of a permanent United exit, said of Phipps: “I’m grateful that I’ve had the pleasure of meeting you, such a lovely kind hearted soul.

“She always made sure I was OK and always put a smile on my face whenever I felt down, I appreciate you Kath. My condolences go out to her family through this tough time.”

United have yet to confirm what tribute will be paid at Saturday’s Premier League match against Nottingham Forest.

The club said in a statement: “We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our beloved colleague Kath Phipps at the age of 85.

“An omnipresent figure at Manchester United since the late 1960s, Kath worked for the club for over 55 years in a variety of roles, but her contribution went beyond any particular job title.

“Kath was a one-woman institution, whose memory will be cherished by everyone at the club who had the privilege of knowing her.

“She said last year: ‘I can’t imagine doing anything else’. Well, we can’t imagine the place without her.”