Arsenal appeal against Myles Lewis-Skelly’s controversial red card at Wolves
Lewis-Skelly was shown a straight red card by Michael Oliver in the first half of Arsenal’s 1-0 win for taking down Matt Doherty in his own half.
Arsenal have appealed against Myles Lewis-Skelly’s controversial red card against Wolves, the PA news agency understands.
Lewis-Skelly, 18, became the third youngest player to be dismissed in Premier League history when he was shown a straight red card by referee Michael Oliver in the first half of Arsenal’s 1-0 win for taking down Matt Doherty in his own half.
The decision was met with disbelief by pundits, with Alan Shearer calling it “one of the worst decisions that I’ve seen in a long time”.
The victory, which saw Wolves also reduced to 10 men in the second half at Molineux, kept the pressure on title rivals Liverpool.
However, it is understood that the Gunners have lodged an appeal with the Football Assoicaiton in the hope that Lewis-Skelly’s suspension will be overturned.
Lewis-Skelly trained with his Arsenal team-mates at the club’s London Colney base on Tuesday prior to their final Champions League group fixture against Girona.
Arsenal are third in the 36-team table and are well placed to progress to the last 16 automatically.