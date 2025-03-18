Mauricio Pochettino ‘would like’ Tottenham return and reveals Daniel Levy relationship

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mauricio Pochettino has revealed he wants to return to Tottenham at some stage in the future.

Pochettino was sacked by Tottenham in 2019 after leading Spurs to the Champions League final and three top-three finishes in a row in the Premier League.

He is considered to be the club’s greatest modern day manager but is under contract with the United States through to the 2026 World Cup, a tournament they will host.

The Argentine has worked at Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea since leaving Spurs but revealed he still maintains a positive relationship with chairman Daniel Levy.

Tottenham are currently 14th in the Premier League under Ange Postecoglou and are heading for their lowest finish since 2008.

And Pochettino, 53, told Sky Sports that he can see himself returning to Spurs “one day”.

“When I left the club I always remember one interview I said I would like one day to come back to Tottenham,” Pochettino told Sky Sports.

“And that is of course… I am in the USA, I am not going to no, I'm not going to talk about that.

“But what I said then still after six years or five years, I still feel in my heart that, yes, I would like one day to come back. We see the timing, like Daniel said."

Pochettino said still holds conversations with Spurs chairman Levy six years on from leaving the club and maintains a positive personal relationship.

"He is always there and he's going to be there,” Pochettino said. “It's another thing to take professional decisions.

“It's true after nearly six years with all that we lived together, it was tough because of all the ups and downs and emotional things that we lived.

"I've seen always it's difficult in football that that doesn't affect all this type of situation in your relationship. For us, we split very well.

“One thing was professional, another personal and now, like the day after we left Tottenham, we keep always a very, very good relationship."