Theo Walcott highlights trait Arsenal starlet Max Dowman has in common with Lionel Messi

Theo Walcott believes Arsenal starlet Max Dowman possesses some of the same traits as Lionel Messi and is predicting big things for the teenage midfielder.

Dowman made his Premier League debut in Arsenal’s 5-0 win against Leeds, in the process becoming the club’s second-youngest ever player at 15 years and 234 days old.

Walcott spent 12 years at the north London club having made his own introduction to top-level football at a similarly tender age, becoming England’s youngest ever senior player as a 17-year-old in 2006 after a breakthrough season at Southampton.

Having watched Dowman’s debut, the BBC Sport pundit was struck by certain similarities in style to Messi in the youngster’s ability to stop and start while dribbling with the ball, and suggested that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta will afford the youngster freedom to express himself on the pitch.

"What's really fascinating is that Mikel Arteta will allow him to do that because that's his strength," explained Walcott on BBC Radio 5 Live.

"He carries the ball, he's quicker with the ball. He's like Messi. I remember playing against Messi - when he was off the ball he's not quick. Maybe it's because I was quicker than most.

"When he had the ball he would just glide past people, glide past me with ease. [Dowman's] got that, he's got the stop-start.

"He's got ability where you just can't teach it, because he plays with that freedom. We talk about the love of football, football being boring at times to watch. Watching, he's not boring to watch.

"He's so positive every time he has it and that's what I love about these players that are just positive. It's so refreshing."

Only teammate Ethan Nwaneri, who made his debut at 15 years 181 days in September 2022 against Brentford, has ever played at a younger age for Arsenal than Dowman.