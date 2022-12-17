Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The A-League derby between rivals Melbourne City and Melbourne Victory was abandoned after fans stormed onto the pitch and attacked goalkeeper Tom Glover.

Videos surfaced on social media showing a fan targeting City shot-stopper Glover with a metal bucket.

And Glover was escorted off the field by teammates and could be seen stumbling and left bleeding from his face.

Melbourne City later confirmed he “likely has a concussion” after receiving medical treatment in the dressing room immediately after the attack.

Referee Alex King was in the vicinity of Glover at the time and appeared to be struck by debris from the bucket.

Tom Glover of Melbourne City picks up a flare to remove it from the pitch (Getty Images)

King was left shaken and collected the match ball and desperately whistled in an attempt to seize back control.

The incident occurred after fans from the Melbourne Victory area of the stadium invaded the pitch at around the 20-minute mark of the game at AAMI Stadium.

City led 1-0 at the time thanks to a Aiden O’Neill goal, with game immediately suspended as boths sets of supporters launched flares onto the field.

Glover later picked up another flare off the ground and threw it back into the stands.

Fans then rushed the pitch and Glover was struck by the metal bucket, which is used to dispose of flares.

Melbourne Victory fans invade the pitch (AP)

Glover started bleeding from a head wound and was taken from the field, along with players from both teams.

Fans could be heard from the stands pleading with those on the pitch to leave.

While another was heard shouting, “this has gone too far” amid the chaotic scenes.

Football Australia denounced the “shocking scenes”, vowing to take action against those guilty of the violent scenes.

A statement said: “Such behaviour has no place in Australian football, with a full Football Australia investigation to commence immediately, where strong sanctions to be handed down.”

Additional reporting from AP