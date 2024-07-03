Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSupport Now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Turkey match-winner Merih Demiral investigated by Uefa for alleged extremist salute

Centre-back Demiral scored twice in Turkey’s win over Austria in the Round of 16

Reuters
Wednesday 03 July 2024 12:18
Comments
Merih Demiral scored twice as Turkey beat Austria 2-1
Merih Demiral scored twice as Turkey beat Austria 2-1 (PA Wire)

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

European football’s governing body Uefa opened an investigation on Wednesday into a “wolf salute” goal celebration by Turkey centre-back Merih Demiral that Germany condemned as racist due to its far-right associations.

The 26-year-old defender raised both hands and made the gesture with his fingers after his second goal in Turkey‘s stunning 2-1 win over Austria in the last-16 of Euro 2024.

The gesture - mimicking the shape of a wolf’s head - is linked to the right-wing “Grey Wolves”, an ultra-nationalist youth branch of Turkey‘s Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), which is in alliance with President Tayyip Erdogan’s ruling AK Party.

“The symbols of Turkish right-wing extremists have no place in our stadiums,” Germany’s Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said in a post on X. “Using the European Football Championship as a platform for racism is completely unacceptable.”

Faeser said the group was under surveillance by Germany’s domestic intelligence service. The “Grey Wolves” were involved in political violence that killed some 5,000 people around a 1980 coup in Turkey.

Turkey celebrate the second goal of Merih Demiral, left
Turkey celebrate the second goal of Merih Demiral, left (Getty Images)

Uefa said it had opened an investigation into “the alleged inappropriate behaviour” of Demiral.

It has been cracking down on misconduct during the tournament, banning Albania’s Mirlind Daku for two games after he led fans in offensive chants, and also investigating England’s Jude Bellingham for a crotch-grabbing gesture.

Elated by his goals and the result, man-of-the-match Demiral told reporters after the win over Austria that he had planned the gesture and was proud of it.

“I had a certain specific celebration in my mind. That’s what I did. It has to do with Turkish identity because I’m very proud to be a Turk,” he said in UEFA’s translation of his comments in Turkish.

Merih Demiral’s double took Turkey into the last eight
Merih Demiral’s double took Turkey into the last eight (REUTERS)

“I’m very happy that I did and all of our fans are proud of us. And I saw people in the stadium who were doing that sign, so that reminded me that I also had that in mind. So I’m happy I did that.”

The German Israeli Society, which described the Grey Wolves as a threat to Jews as well as Armenians, Greeks and Kurds, called on German authorities to ban the group.

“The ideological superiority of these fascist nationalists jeopardises public safety,” its president Volker Beck said in a statement.

There was no immediate reaction from Turkey‘s government or its football association.

Reuters

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in