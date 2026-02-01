Benjamin Sesko snatches Man Utd a third straight win under Michael Carrick

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Substitute Benjamin Sesko’s emphatic stoppage-time strike secured Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick a dramatic third straight win in charge as Fulham were edged out 3-2 at a rocking Old Trafford.

The former Red Devils midfielder, captain and coach has lifted the mood around Old Trafford by reinvigorating a side that stumbled into 2026 as Ruben Amorim’s disappointing reign came to an acrimonious end.

Carrick’s return began with impressive wins against Manchester City and Arsenal, but United looked to have blown their chance of another victory after Casemiro and Matheus Cunha goals were cancelled out late on.

Raul Jimenez’s 85th-minute penalty was followed by an exquisite goal by Fulham substitute Kevin in stoppage time, but there was still time for more drama.

Summer signing Sesko kept his cool when taking a touch and slamming home in front of the Stretford End, sparking bedlam and propelling United fourth in the Premier League.

It was a breathless end to a day that began with the 1958’s protest outside Old Trafford against the Glazers and Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Inside the ground the hosts started brightly as goalkeeper Bernd Leno denied the lively Amad Diallo and Harry Maguire before United counterpart Senne Lammens showed great reactions to prevent Joachim Andersen prodding home.

Jorge Cuenca nodded on the cross and soon found himself in the spotlight at the other end having been adjudged to have brought down Cunha in the box by referee John Brooks.

The decision was overturned by VAR James Bell, with the Premier League match centre saying the on-field decision was for a holding offence that had stopped before going into the box.

Fulham boss Marco Silva looked furious and his mood only darkened as Bruno Fernandes clipped over the free-kick for Casemiro to powerfully header home.

Play petered out after the 19th-minute opener, with Lammens dealing with a couple of Fulham half chances before the break.

Leno spread himself to deny Bryan Mbeumo shortly after the restart, but it was not one-way traffic and Fulham continued to knock at the door.

Lammens just dealt with a Harry Wilson free-kick and United dug deep, providing the platform to double their lead in the 56th minute.

Casemiro’s inspired no-look pass put through compatriot Cunha to unleash a thumping first-time finish from an acute angle into the roof of the net.

It was a wonderful effort that lifted the mood at Old Trafford, where Cuenca looked to have pulled one back for the visitors in the 65th minute.

Samuel Chukwueze reacted to a blocked free-kick with a strike that ricocheted into the Fulham defender’s path, only for the former to be ruled narrowly offside after a lengthy VAR check.

Cunha fired over and was soon replaced to a wonderful reception along with Casemiro, with newly-introduced Sesko seeing a header hit a post before nodding over.

But United have long had a knack of doing things the hard way and Lammens faced a penalty from Jimenez shortly after saving a mishit strike from him.

Maguire was booked for a challenge on the Mexico international, who found the top corner with his coolly-taken spot-kick.

Fulham kept pushing and looked to have secured a point in unforgettable fashion.

Kevin collected a return pass as he darted in from the left and continued to bend the ball home brilliantly in the first of nine minutes of stoppage time.

But United’s never-say-die attitude came to the fore as in the fourth minute of added time Sesko met a pass from Fernandes with a touch and what proved a thumping winner.