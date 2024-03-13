Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jurgen Klopp believes Michael Edwards is the ideal choice to take charge of Liverpool but is adamant the return of his former ally will not prompt him to revoke his resignation and stay on at Anfield.

Edwards, the former sporting director who worked closely with Klopp before stepping down in 2022, has been appointed Fenway Sports Group’s CEO of football.

He will be responsible for appointing the next sporting director with Bournemouth’s Richard Hughes expected to join, as well as finding Klopp’s successor as manager.

The German said he has already spoken to Edwards but said there was no attempt to persuade him to carry on.

“No, because, and it’s very important in his job, he’s not dumb,” Klopp explained. “That was not a subject to talk about. Can you imagine if I changed my mind now? Can you? Of course not. It would be like when I said I’d never ever [move to] another club in England and next year I signed for our neighbours or a club who needs a coach. I don’t say these things without thinking about them before.”

Klopp has given Edwards his thoughts about Liverpool’s future and his current squad.

He added: “We had a conversation. Michael and I had a really good relationship. It was always very good on a professional basis, a lot of good things happened in the time obviously we were here together. Michael decided to do something else and now he is back, I am really happy.

“I’ve said a few times that I want it to see the club in the best possible place after I left, so everything we can do as long as I am here I will do. After that, other people have to do it.

“I think it is a top solution, honestly, and our conversation was obviously great. We spoke about a lot of things, about what I think about different things, players, stuff like this, situations in the club because I was here all the time when he was not, what did change, what might have to change. It was a really good talk, and it’s top news for the club [that Edwards will return].”

Liverpool host Sparta Prague in the Europa League on Thursday with a 5-1 lead from last week’s first leg and Mohamed Salah in contention to make his first start at club level since New Year’s Day.

The top scorer has come off the bench in Liverpool’s last two games, away against Sparta and at home to Manchester City, though Klopp may not field him for the whole match.

He added: “I am not sure he is ready for 90 or should do 90 but he is ready to start. He would’ve been ready to start the last game but you don’t know how long does it makes sense. Mo usually can play game after game after game but he was out for a surprisingly long time. Now we have to make sure we can count on him consistently.”