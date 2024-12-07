Jump to content
West Ham confirm Michail Antonio involved in road traffic accident

No details of the player’s condition or further information about the incident have yet been given.

Pa Sport Staff
Saturday 07 December 2024 16:48 GMT
Michail Antonio has been involved in a road traffic accident, West Ham have confirmed (Mike Egerton/PA)
Michail Antonio has been involved in a road traffic accident, West Ham have confirmed (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

West Ham forward Michail Antonio has been involved in a road traffic accident, the Premier League club have confirmed.

No details of the player’s condition or further information about the incident have yet been given but the club say their “thoughts and prayers” are with the 34-year-old.

The Hammers were not in action on Saturday and host Wolves on Monday evening.

A club statement read: “West Ham United can confirm striker Michail Antonio has today been involved in a road traffic accident.

“The thoughts and prayers of everyone at the club are with Michail, his family and friends at this time.

“The club will issue an update in due course.”

