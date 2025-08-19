Lionesses star Michelle Agyemang leaves Arsenal on loan to join another WSL club

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Arsenal’s Michelle Agyemang has rejoined Brighton on loan for the 2025/26 Women’s Super League season following her breakout summer with England at Euro 2025.

Agyemang, 19. scored twice at the tournament and was named best young player as the Lionesses defeated Spain to retain their European title in Switzerland.

She spent last season on loan at Brighton, scoring five goals, as she earned a surprise call-up to Sarina Wiegman’s England squad and then rescued the Lionesses against Sweden in the quarter-finals and Italy in the semi-finals.

Agyemang has made six appearances for Arsenal since making her debut for the Gunners in November 2022, and agreed that returning to Brighton on loan would be the best move for her development.

First-team opportunities for the European champions have been limited, with Renee Slegers also having high-quality options in England striker Alessia Russo and Sweden international Stina Blackstenius to call upon.

Arsenal’s director of women’s football Clare Wheatley said: “After discussing closely with Michelle and her family, we have all agreed that this move will provide Michelle with a further opportunity to develop and grow, as she continues to progress as a young player and person.

“We wish Michelle every success at Brighton and look forward to welcoming her back to Arsenal at the end of her loan.”

open image in gallery Agyemang helped Brighton to a record-high finish of fifth last season ( Getty Images )

Brighton head coach Dario Vidosic said: “We are thrilled to welcome Michelle back for another season. We loved working with her last year, and seeing how much she progressed as part of the squad.

“What she achieved during the summer with England was incredible but not surprising. She has the character, work ethic and relentless nature of a champion. As a club we’re incredibly proud of her.

“She was a pivotal part of our record-breaking season last year and we’re excited for what this new season looks like with her in our attack.”