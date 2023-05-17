Jump to content

1684350543

Middlesbrough vs Coventry City LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Riverside Stadium

Sports Staff
Wednesday 17 May 2023 20:09
A general view of The Riverside Stadium
A general view of The Riverside Stadium
(The FA via Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Middlesbrough face Coventry City in the Championship today.

English football's second tier is one of the most-watched leagues in Europe with a relentless fixture schedule and the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer combining to make it one of the most dramatic and exciting competitions in world football.

Burnley were relegated from the top tier in 2022 but return refreshed and hopeful of making it back and equally Watford no doubt enjoyed their time in the Premier League too and are also keen to return.

Norwich know what it takes to earn promotion from the Championship and will again be one of the favourites to do it again with one of the best squads in the division.

It isn't all about the battle for promotion, either, with Wigan, Rotherham and play-off winners Sunderland hoping their ascensions from League One aren't short-lived as they battle to avoid the drop at the bottom.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

1684350470

Middlesbrough vs Coventry City

17 May 2023 20:07
1684350461

Middlesbrough vs Coventry City

Offside, Middlesbrough. Hayden Hackney tries a through ball, but Ryan Giles is caught offside.

17 May 2023 20:07
1684350357

Middlesbrough vs Coventry City

Foul by Riley McGree (Middlesbrough).

17 May 2023 20:05
1684350246

Middlesbrough vs Coventry City

17 May 2023 20:04
1684350027

Middlesbrough vs Coventry City

17 May 2023 20:00
1684350013

Middlesbrough vs Coventry City

17 May 2023 20:00
1684350011

Middlesbrough vs Coventry City

First Half begins.

17 May 2023 20:00
1684349939

Middlesbrough vs Coventry City

17 May 2023 19:58
1684349526

Middlesbrough vs Coventry City

17 May 2023 19:52
1684349191

Middlesbrough vs Coventry City

17 May 2023 19:46

