Middlesbrough head into tonight’s FA Cup fifth-round fixture on the back of defeating Manchester United in a penalty shootout during the previous round and will be looking to add another Premier League scalp as they welcome Tottenham Hotspur to the Riverside Stadium.

Spurs have been fluctuating wildly in terms of recent performances after they followed up an astonishing 3-2 stoppage time victory over Manchester City with a 1-0 defeat to Burnley in the Premier League, before casually sweeping Leeds aside 4-0 away from home. Antonio Conte’s men will feel confident of getting past Championship club Middlesbrough though, having never lost to them previously in this competition. However, Spurs haven’t reached the FA Cup quarterfinals since 2018 and will be hoping for a good run in the cup this year as they hunt for a first trophy since 2008.

Boro, meanwhile, may not be prioritising the world’s oldest cup competition as they find themselves in a play-off battle, currently sitting just two points outside the Championship’s top six. That doesn’t mean that manager Chris Wilder won’t fancy their chances of causing another FA Cup upset and with home advantage on their side they are well set to give Spurs a run for their money. Follow all the live action, team news, and analysis from Middlesbrough vs Tottenham below: