Middlesbrough vs Tottenham LIVE: FA Cup fifth round team news, line-ups and more tonight as Harry Kane starts
Follow the live action from the FA Cup fifth round as Antonio Conte’s side head to the Riverside Stadium
Middlesbrough head into tonight’s FA Cup fifth-round fixture on the back of defeating Manchester United in a penalty shootout during the previous round and will be looking to add another Premier League scalp as they welcome Tottenham Hotspur to the Riverside Stadium.
Spurs have been fluctuating wildly in terms of recent performances after they followed up an astonishing 3-2 stoppage time victory over Manchester City with a 1-0 defeat to Burnley in the Premier League, before casually sweeping Leeds aside 4-0 away from home. Antonio Conte’s men will feel confident of getting past Championship club Middlesbrough though, having never lost to them previously in this competition. However, Spurs haven’t reached the FA Cup quarterfinals since 2018 and will be hoping for a good run in the cup this year as they hunt for a first trophy since 2008.
Boro, meanwhile, may not be prioritising the world’s oldest cup competition as they find themselves in a play-off battle, currently sitting just two points outside the Championship’s top six. That doesn’t mean that manager Chris Wilder won’t fancy their chances of causing another FA Cup upset and with home advantage on their side they are well set to give Spurs a run for their money. Follow all the live action, team news, and analysis from Middlesbrough vs Tottenham below:
Middlesbrough vs Tottenham: Conte on Boro
Tottenham boss, Antonio Conte, spoke about the difficultly in winning games in England regardless of which tier of the football pyramid the opposition comes from.
At his pre-match press conference, Conte spoke about not underestimating the Championship side this evening and by the looks of the Tottenham starting XI he isn’t.
The Spurs boss said:
Middlesbrough vs Tottenham: Team changes
Chris Wilder makes just one change to the Middlesbrough team that lost to Barnsley in the Championship at the weekend. Matt Crooks comes in to replace James Lea Siliki.
Antonio Conte names an unchanged Tottenham starting XI from the side that defeated Leeds United 4-0 last Saturday. It’s a strong line-up and Conte will be wanting to take his side as far as possible in the competition this season.
Middlesbrough vs Tottenham: Line-ups
Middlesbrough XI: Lumley, Dijksteel, Fry, McNair, Jones, Crooks, Howson, Tavernier, Taylor, Watmore, Sporar
Tottenham XI: Lloris, Doherty, Romero, Dier, Davies, Sessegnon, Hojbjerg, Winks, Kulusevski, Son, Kane
Middlesbrough vs Tottenham: Routes to fifth round
Middlesbrough have been involved in two cracking FA Cup ties already this season. They almost squandered a two-goal lead against League Two side Mansfield Town in the third round after Oliver Hawkins and Rhys Oates brought the home side back level with five minutes to play but Boro were saved by a stoppage-time winner from an Elliott Hewitt own goal.
Chris Wilder’s men dug in at Old Trafford in the fourth round. Manchester United fired 30 shots at them but could only score once which wasn’t enough to win the game after Matt Crooks equalised in the second half. The tie went to a penalty shootout were Anthony Elanga missed Man Utd’s eighth penalty to send Middlesbrough into the next round.
Tottenham’s two FA Cup fixtures this season have both ended 3-1. They came from behind against League One’s Morecambe in the third round, scoring three goals in the last 15 minutes at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium after Anthony O’Connor had put the visitors in front in the first half.
Brighton gave Spurs a more balanced game but two goals inside the opening 30 minutes meant Antonio Conte’s men always had control of the match and despite Yves Bissouma threatening a Seagulls comeback just after the hour mark Harry Kane put the game to bed just three minutes later.
Elsewhere in the FA Cup
As we wait for the team news to drop let’s take a look at what’s happening elsewhere in the FA Cup. There are two other matches taking place this evening alongside Middlesbrough’s game versus Tottenham.
Peterborough host Manchester City at 7:15pm before Crystal Palace play Stoke with that game due to get underway in just under an hour’s time at 7:30pm.
Boro vs Spurs is the last match to start this evening and the game at the Riverside Stadium is due to kick off at 7:55pm.
Middlesbrough vs Tottenham: Recent results
Middlesbrough have been in indifferent form since knocking Manchester United out of the FA Cup in the last round. They’ve played five Championship games with two wins, two losses and a draw. Last time out Boro went three goals down against Barnsley inside of an hour and couldn’t claw back a result despite two second half goals from Andraz Sporar and Liam Kitching respectively.
Tottenham come into the game on the back of a 4-0 victory over Leeds in which Harry Kane once again stole the show. Spurs have lost three and won two of their five Premier League games since defeating Brighton in the last round of the FA Cup and they are poised to make a run at the Champions League spots.
Middlesbrough vs Tottenham: Injuries and absentees
Matt Crooks has completed a two-game suspension and should come back into the Middlesbrough starting XI but Marc Bola is definitely out with a knee injury.
Riley McGree missed Middlesbrough’s game against Barnsley at the weekend with a tight calf and is a doubt for tonight’s match but Arsenal loanee Folarin Balogun is pushing for a starting place.
For Tottenham, Rodrigo Bentancur misses the game with an ankle problem with Oliver Skipp and Japhet Tanganga doubtful to feature. Lucas Moura could miss out as well after a knock in training forced him out of Tottenham’s 4-0 victory over Leeds.
Tottenham boss Antonio Conte admits there is a ‘strategy’ to his press conferences
Tottenham boss Antonio Conte insists there is always a “strategy” behind his dramatic press conferences.
The Italian appeared to cast doubt over his future after last week’s defeat to Burnley when he claimed he was “not good enough” to fix Spurs’ problems and that the club needed to make an assessment on his position.
The comments, which came 24 hours after he said he was happy at the club, were put down to Conte being an emotional character, but he says that his words always carry a specific intention.
“I think that you have to understand when there is a strategy or not and not only an emotional moment,” he said.
“It is not right to stay here and explain why I talk in a way and after three days I spoke in another way. Maybe I can explain to you, every time we have a press conference there is a strategy behind it, not an emotional moment.
“I understood that was the right moment, after four defeats in five games and winning the game against Manchester City three days ago, to send the right message, a clear message to myself, the club and also the players.”
Read the full report:
Antonio Conte admits there is a ‘strategy’ to his press conferences
The Spurs manager says that his words always carry a specific intention
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies