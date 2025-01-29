Mikel Arteta condemns abuse of referees after Michael Oliver targeted: ‘It damages our sport’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mikel Arteta said football must "kick out" the abuse suffered by referees after Michael Oliver was targeted in the aftermath of Arsenal's win against Wolves.

Oliver was the subject of attacks made online, including death threats against his family, after he showed a red card to Arsenal defender Myles Lewis-Skelly at Molineux on Saturday.

The decision, which was not overturned by VAR nor was the referee directed to review the incident pitchside, has since been repealed by an independent commission, meaning the 18-year-old will not serve a ban.

Lewis-Skelly was shown a straight red card by Oliver for a trip on Wolves' Matt Doherty, with the offence deemed at the time to have constituted serious foul play.

It led to what the referees' body, Professional Games Match Officials Limited (PGMOL), described as "abhorrent abuse" directed against Oliver, who is widely considered to be one of the world's best referees.

"Every time I talk about this topic, regardless of whether it's about a player, a coach or a referee it doesn't matter," said Arteta ahead of his team's Champions League game away to Girona.

"We really have to work harder to eradicate this part of the game that brings nothing but bad stuff, leaves a bad taste and makes people's lives more difficult. Let's get it out, let's kick it out.

"It's for everyone in football, it should not be permitted. We don't want it, we don't need it and certainly damages our sport. Let's get it out."

Oliver is to take charge of Ipswich's Premier League match against Southampton on Saturday, whilst he has also been appointed for the Merseyside derby between Everton and Liverpool at Goodison Park on 5 February.

open image in gallery Referee Michael Oliver, pictured, has faced abuse in recent days ( PA Wire )

A statement from PGMOL on Sunday said: "We are appalled by the threats and abuse directed at Michael Oliver following the Wolverhampton Wanderers v Arsenal fixture.

"No official should be subject to any form of abuse, let alone the abhorrent attacks aimed at Michael and his family over the past 24 hours."

After the game, Arteta said he was "absolutely fuming" though he did not reference Oliver directly.

Asked how he believed online abuse can be eradicated from football, he said: "First of all, it's about spending more time making the right decisions, with the right people to get it out.

open image in gallery Mikel Arteta has called for people to do more to combat abuse on social media ( PA Wire )

"We have put in laws, measures and regulations for that kind of thing but we haven't done it (on social media) and they're all talking about it but no one seems to be moving strongly enough and bringing people within to get that out of the game, because it's just unacceptable."

Arsenal are third in the Champions League table and with 16 points are all but through to the last-16.

A point in the Estadi Montilivi against already eliminated Girona will ensure progression without the need for a play-off in February, though their goal-difference means it would take a remarkable combination of results for them to finish outside of the top eight.

"We're here to win the game and in order to do that we're going to have to be better than them," said Arteta.

"They're a really good side, if you look at the games they've played in the Champions League against top opposition, they've made life very difficult for them. So tomorrow it will be a very strong team in order to achieve what we want to do because mathematically the qualifying at the moment is uncertain."

PA