Arsenal learn outcome of Myles Lewis-Skelly appeal

Arsenal have won their appeal against Myles Lewis-Skelly’s controversial red card against Wolves.

The 18-year-old was shown a straight-red card for a trip on Wolves defender Matt Doherty, in a decision that left boss Mikel Arteta “absolutely fuming”.

Referee Michael Oliver determined that Lewis-Skelly’s challenge was deemed to be “serious foul play” but Arsenal have been successful in overturning a three-game ban.

Myles Lewis-Skelly, right, was shown a red card by referee Michael Oliver against Wolves ( PA Wire )

An appeal was launched to the Football Association on Tuesday afternoon and, within hours, Arsenal were told that an independent regulatory commission had upheld a claim of wrongful dismissal.

Lewis-Skelly is therefore free to play in Sunday’s huge Premier League fixture against Manchester City.

“An independent Regulatory Commission has upheld a claim of wrongful dismissal in relation to Myles Lewis-Skelly and removed his three-match suspension,” a statement from the FA said.

“The Arsenal player was sent off for serious foul play during their Premier League fixture against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday, January 25, 2025.”

The Gunners used Bruno Fernandes’ dismissal against Tottenham as evidence in their appeal to the Football Association, with the Manchester United captain having his red card overturned earlier this season.

Lewis-Skelly’s red card was the fourth Arsenal have received this season. Afterwards, Arteta said he was hopeful that Lewis-Skelly’s red card would be overturned - although he also said he was sure an appeal would not be necessary.

“I am absolutely fuming but I leave it with you,” he said. “I think it is that obvious that we don’t need any comment today and hopefully the right thing will happen.

“There is a really good precedent, what happened with Bruno this season as well. OK, we were in a position that we shouldn’t be in, at least let’s be in a position that we should be in for the next few weeks and allow that player to continue to his job.”

On Sunday, the Professional Game Match Officials Limited released a statement condemning the “abhorrent” abuse that was aimed at referee Oliver and his family after the match and announced that police investigations have been opened into the incidents.

Meanwhile, Oliver will take charge of Ipswich vs Southampton this weekend, while Peter Bankes has been appointed referee of Arsenal’s home clash against Manchester City.