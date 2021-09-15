Mikel Arteta’s training methods at Arsenal have been questioned after Reiss Nelson suffered an injury at new club Feyenoord.

The 21-year-old joined the Dutch side on loan this summer.

Nelson missed Feyenoord’s Europa Conference League opener against Maccabi Haifa, with manager Arne Slot revealing the winger had picked up an injury after struggling to adjust to the increased intensity of the club’s training sessions.

“Nelson had participated in almost all training sessions at Arsenal, but he experiences the training here as a bit more intense,” Slot explained ahead of the visit to Israel.

“He suffered an overuse injury and so he is not here. Whether he will make it to PSV [Feyenoord’s next Eredivisie fixture on Sunday] remains to be seen - at least not as a starting player.”

Reiss Nelson has suffered an injury in training soon after arriving at Feyenoord (Getty Images)

Slot’s side were held 0-0 by Maccabi Haifa despite having 16 attempts on goal.

They are seventh in the Eredivisie having played three games and will also face Slavia Prague and Union Berlin in the inaugural Group E of the Europa Conference League.