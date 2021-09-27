Former Arsenal player Gael Clichy says Mikel Arteta ‘could be the next Arsene Wenger’ after the Gunners’ 3-1 demolition of Spurs on Sunday.

The game was put to bed at half-time as Arsenal headed into the break 3-0 up after goals from Emile Smith Rowe, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Bukayo Saka. Spurs got a consolation score through Son Heung-min in the second 45 but Arteta’s men were dominant throughout.

The performance has led Clichy to compare the Arsenal boss to arguably the club’s best manager in Wenger. The former boss won 17 trophies with the club including three Premier League titles.

Clichy told BBC Radio 5 Live: “Arteta has so much knowledge and he had the luxury to learn from Pep [Arteta worked with Manchester City manager Guardiola as his assistant].

“I really believe in the long term he could be the next Arsene Wenger. He is quite young, and I truly believe, given time, he will prove people wrong.”

Before their stunning win at the Emirates, Arteta had been heavily criticised after Arsenal’s campaign started poorly with the club at the bottom of the table before the international break.

The victory over Spurs sees them in 10th, with Tottenham 11th, and Arteta dedicated the win to the supporters.

“They were incredible in tough moments when we needed their support,” he told Sky Sports. “It doesn’t get much better than the atmosphere we saw here today. It was one of the nicest feelings I had, certainly in this stadium.

“It was a big occasion, to win it the way we did, and to feel that connection with team and supporters made it really special.

“It’s impossible to attract people and connect with what we’re trying to do if we don’t have fans here. It makes such a difference. We want to entertain them and play in a way that makes them proud.”