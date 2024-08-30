Support truly

Mikel Merino’s Arsenal debut is “weeks” away, according to Mikel Arteta, after the new signing sustained a shoulder injury within days of joining the club.

The midfielder, part of Spain’s Euro 2024-winning squad this summer, joined Arsenal from Real Sociedad on Tuesday (27 August).

Gunners fans were hoping they might see the 28-year-old debut for the club on Saturday, at home to Brighton in the Premier League, but Merino has already been sidelined with what appears to be “a small fracture”.

Speaking on Friday (30 August), Arteta said: “Very unfortunate, yesterday he had a collision and he has got a shoulder injury unfortunately. It looks like he is going to be out for a few weeks.

“First session with us. It was looking exciting, we were all very excited, everything was looking very good… He landed on the floor, and Gabi went on top of him.” The coach was seemingly referring to Arsenal defender Gabriel, rather than Gabriel Martinelli or Gabriel Jesus.

“It looks like he has got a small fracture probably,” Arteta continued. “We have to see [how long he will be out], he was in so much pain. We have to wait to do some more tests. Then we will have more conclusive answers. This is football.”

Merino has joined Arsenal on a long-term contract from Sociedad, having spent six years with the LaLiga side. He previously spent brief spells at Newcastle United, Borussia Dortmund and Osasuna.

Earlier this week, Arteta said of his fellow Spaniard: “Mikel is a player who will bring us huge quality with his experience and versatility. He has played at the top of the game at both club and international level for a number of seasons now.

Mikel Merino was part of Spain’s Euro 2024-winning squad ( Getty Images )

“Mikel will make our squad significantly stronger, with his technical ability, together with his strong and positive character and personality.

“As we all saw in the summer, Mikel is also a winner, with his strong performances throughout the Euros helping Spain win the tournament. We are delighted to welcome Mikel and his family to the club and can’t wait to start working with him.”