Watch the moment Spain lift the Euro 2024 trophy after being England 2-1 in the final.

Gareth Southgate’s men came up short once again in their bid for a first major trophy since the World Cup in 1966, losing in Berlin on Sunday night (14 July).

Mikel Oyarzabal scored the winner for Spain in the 86th minute, sliding in to tap home a low cross from Marc Cucurella.

Nico Williams had given Luis de la Fuente’s side the lead early in the second half, before England substitute Cole Palmer buried a fine finish to level the score.

But it wasn’t enough, as the Three Lions fell at the final hurdle once more - having lost the previous final in 2021.