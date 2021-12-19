AC Milan host Napoli tonight in a huge fixture in the Serie A title race.

Both sides made impressive starts to the season and were unbeaten until November, but have faltered in recent weeks and instead it is Inter Milan who lead the way at the top of the table.

Milan have two wins in their last six league fixtures and were held by Udinese last time out, while Napoli’s poor form continued as they were beaten 1-0 at home by Empoli.

A 4-0 win over Lazio in late November is their only win out of the last six - but a victory for either side tonight will revive their title charge.

Here’s everything you need to know before the match this evening.

When is AC Milan vs Napoli?

The match is scheduled to kick off at 7:45pm GMT on Sunday 19 December at the San Siro.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live in the UK on BT Sport 1, with coverage starting from 7pm. BT Sport customers can also stream the action on the BT Sport website and mobile app.

What is the team news?

Both teams have been hit hard by injuries in recent weeks, which has contributed to their loss of form.

Milan will be without Rafael Leao, Pietro Pellegri and Ante Rebic, but Olivier Giroud could return to the bench.

Napoli are even worse off and are set to be without several key players in Lorenzo Insigne, Fabian Ruiz and Kalidou Koulibaly. Victor Osimhen is also a major doubt as he recovers from a fractured cheekbone. Eljif Elmas and Piotr Zielinski are also doubts.

Predicted line-ups

AC Milan: Maignan, Florenzi, Tomori, Romagnoli, Hernandez; Kessie, Tonali; Saelemaekers, Diaz, Krunic; Ibrahimovic

Napoli: Ospina; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Jesus, Rui; Demme, Anguissa; Lozano, Ounas, Politano; Mertens

Odds

AC Milan: 5/4

Draw: 5/2

Napoli: 21/10

Prediction

Given the injury list and the form of both teams, this isn’t quite the mouth-watering clash that it looked set to be about a month ago. Both teams could struggle and a draw is a likely result. AC Milan 1-1 Napoli