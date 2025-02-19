Millie Bright urges fans to treat players with respect: ‘We are not items’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England defender Millie Bright issued a reminder to supporters that players “don’t deserve to be disrespected” following a troubling experience in the Women’s Super League.

Bright earlier this month shared her frustrations about an incident involving a fan who made expletive-laden insults about the Chelsea captain’s performance after previously requesting her picture and autograph.

As the Lionesses were preparing for their first Nations League encounter in the Algarve, news broke that British tennis player Emma Raducanu had been the target of a man displaying “fixated behaviour” ahead of her defeat to Karolina Muchova in the Dubai Tennis Championships.

Bright told the BBC she has “not thought about anything like that” in women’s football, but said: “The fans are incredible and I usually have good responses.

“If there is a message to be sent, it is that we are human. We are somebody’s partner and somebody’s daughter. We are not items. Nobody owns us.

“We own ourselves – and that needs to be reminded and told.

“You don’t deserve to be disrespected. We do our part and pay our respects to the fans. I think sometimes it’s a two-way street.”

England kick off their Nations League group stage against Portugal on Friday before taking on World Cup winners Spain – who beat the Lionesses to lift the trophy in 2023 – at Wembley.

The Lionesses then play Belgium home and away in April and wrap up the opening stage with the Portugal and Spain reverse fixtures, and begin their European title defence in July.

Bright’s Chelsea team-mate Niamh Charles has returned to the Lionesses’ fold after sitting out three months of the WSL season with a shoulder injury.

The defender, asked about fighting for the starting left-back spot in Sarina Wiegman’s side, told Sky Sports: “I think we have that many good players here that every camp it’s a case of proving yourself and that’s exactly how it should be.”

The new Nations League format, introduced last year, also serves as part of the qualifying process for the 2027 World Cup in Brazil.

“It’s really important to us,” added Charles.

“Yes, it really helps us for the Euros, but in isolation these games are really important as well.”