Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Emma Raducanu has thanked her fans for their messages of support after the “difficult experience” of being approached by a man who displayed “fixated behaviour” ahead of her match against Karolina Muchova in Dubai.

In a post on Instagram, Raducanu said she was “proud” of how she reacted after the individual was ejected from the stadium by security, with the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) saying he is banned from all future events pending an investigation.

Raducanu was left in tears during the first set and was seen waiting behind the umpire's chair as help was organised, but the 22-year-old continued the match and went on to lose 7-6 6-4 to the 14th seed Muchova.

"Thank you for the messages of support," Raducanu said on Instagram. “Difficult experience yesterday but I'll be okay and proud of how I came back and competed despite what happened at the start of the match.”

Raducanu also thanked for Czech opponent Muchova, who consoled the former US Open champion while the man was removed from the court.

"Thank you to Karolina for being a great sport and best of luck to her for the rest of the tournament,” Raducanu added.

The man, who was also seen at Raducanu’s first match in Dubai on Sunday against Maria Sakkari, is now banned from all WTA events, "pending a threat assessment,” with the WTA’s statement confirming Raducanu has been offered support.

open image in gallery Raducanu rallied after losing the first four games of the first set to force a tiebreak ( Getty Images )

"This same individual was identified in the first few rows during Emma’s match on Tuesday at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships and subsequently ejected. He will be banned from all WTA events pending a threat assessment,” a WTA statement said.

"The WTA is actively working with Emma and her team to ensure her well-being and provide any necessary support.

"We remain committed to collaborating with tournaments and their security teams worldwide to maintain a safe environment for all players.

“Player safety is our top priority, and tournaments are advised on security best practices for international sporting events.”

The news comes three years after a man was given a five-year restraining order In 2022 after walking 23 miles to Raducanu’s London home.

Meanwhile, the Lawn Tennis Association said it has been in touch with Raducanu following the incident and that "extensive security arrangements" are in place at tournaments in the UK.

"This incident once again highlights issues around safety that all players, but female players in particular, can face," the LTA said in a statement.

"We have support available for British players and have been in contact with Emma and her team following the events in Dubai.

"We have extensive security arrangements at our events in Britain and keep these under constant review. The tours have strong processes in place already and we will continue to work together along with police and security providers to deal with situations like this robustly."

Includes reporting from PA