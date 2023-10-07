Jump to content

Liveupdated1696688944

Millwall vs Hull City LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from The Den

Sports Staff
Saturday 07 October 2023 14:00
Comments
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Millwall face Hull City in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.

At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1696688860

Millwall vs Hull City

Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Bartosz Bialkowski.

7 October 2023 15:27
1696688785

Millwall vs Hull City

Attempt blocked. Kevin Nisbet (Millwall) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Zian Flemming with a through ball.

7 October 2023 15:26
1696688723

Millwall vs Hull City

Goal! Millwall 1, Hull City 1. Jaden Philogene (Hull City) right footed shot from the centre of the box.

7 October 2023 15:25
1696688697

Millwall vs Hull City

Jacob Greaves (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

7 October 2023 15:24
1696688403

Millwall vs Hull City

Sean McLoughlin (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

7 October 2023 15:20
1696688365

Millwall vs Hull City

Attempt saved. Jaden Philogene (Hull City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Adama Traoré.

7 October 2023 15:19
1696688362

Millwall vs Hull City

Attempt blocked. Cyrus Christie (Hull City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Scott Twine.

7 October 2023 15:19
1696688255

Millwall vs Hull City

Attempt missed. Zian Flemming (Millwall) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right misses to the right. Assisted by Duncan Watmore.

7 October 2023 15:17
1696688134

Millwall vs Hull City

Attempt blocked. Scott Twine (Hull City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

7 October 2023 15:15
1696688072

Millwall vs Hull City

Jaden Philogene (Hull City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

7 October 2023 15:14

