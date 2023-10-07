Millwall vs Hull City LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from The Den
Follow live coverage as Millwall face Hull City in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.
At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Millwall vs Hull City
Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Bartosz Bialkowski.
Millwall vs Hull City
Attempt blocked. Kevin Nisbet (Millwall) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Zian Flemming with a through ball.
Millwall vs Hull City
Goal! Millwall 1, Hull City 1. Jaden Philogene (Hull City) right footed shot from the centre of the box.
Millwall vs Hull City
Jacob Greaves (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Millwall vs Hull City
Sean McLoughlin (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Millwall vs Hull City
Attempt saved. Jaden Philogene (Hull City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Adama Traoré.
Millwall vs Hull City
Attempt blocked. Cyrus Christie (Hull City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Scott Twine.
Millwall vs Hull City
Attempt missed. Zian Flemming (Millwall) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right misses to the right. Assisted by Duncan Watmore.
Millwall vs Hull City
Attempt blocked. Scott Twine (Hull City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Millwall vs Hull City
Jaden Philogene (Hull City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
