Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1672585623

Millwall vs Rotherham United LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from The Den

Sports Staff
Sunday 01 January 2023 14:00
Comments
A general view of The Den
A general view of The Den
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Millwall face Rotherham United in the Championship today.

English football's second tier is one of the most-watched leagues in Europe with a relentless fixture schedule and the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer combining to make it one of the most dramatic and exciting competitions in world football.

Burnley were relegated from the top tier in 2022 but return refreshed and hopeful of making it back and equally Watford no doubt enjoyed their time in the Premier League too and are also keen to return.

Norwich know what it takes to earn promotion from the Championship and will again be one of the favourites to do it again with one of the best squads in the division.

It isn't all about the battle for promotion, either, with Wigan, Rotherham and play-off winners Sunderland hoping their ascensions from League One aren't short-lived as they battle to avoid the drop at the bottom.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

1672585568

Millwall vs Rotherham United

1 January 2023 15:06
1672585536

Millwall vs Rotherham United

Goal! Millwall 1, Rotherham United 0. Tom Bradshaw (Millwall) right footed shot from the centre of the box following a set piece situation.

1 January 2023 15:05
1672585494

Millwall vs Rotherham United

George Honeyman (Millwall) wins a free kick on the right wing.

1 January 2023 15:04
1672585493

Millwall vs Rotherham United

1 January 2023 15:04
1672585426

Millwall vs Rotherham United

Attempt missed. Shaun Hutchinson (Millwall) header from the centre of the box.

1 January 2023 15:03
1672585359

Millwall vs Rotherham United

1 January 2023 15:02
1672585337

Millwall vs Rotherham United

First Half begins.

1 January 2023 15:02
1672585140

Millwall vs Rotherham United

1 January 2023 14:59
1672584094

Millwall vs Rotherham United

1 January 2023 14:41
1672583760

Millwall vs Rotherham United

1 January 2023 14:36

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in