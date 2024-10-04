Preston’s Milutin Osmajic banned for eight games after biting opponent

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Preston’s Milutin Osmajic has been banned for eight games and fined £15,000 for biting an opponent.

Osmajic “accepted” the FA charge of violent conduct after biting Blackburn Rovers defender Owen Beck.

The incident came after Beck was sent off for kicking out at Preston’s Duane Holmes in the closing stages of a fiery Lancashire derby.

A melee followed and Beck was seen protesting to referee Matthew Donohue that Osmajic, who received a yellow card, had bitten him.

Osmajic appeared to bite down on Beck’s upper back after television replays were shown, with the FA now imposing a hefty suspension.

A statement from the FA read: “Preston North End's Milutin Osmajic has been given an eight-match suspension and £15,000 fine for misconduct during their match against Blackburn Rovers in the EFL Championship on Sunday 22 September.

open image in gallery Owen Beck confronts Milutin Osmajic ( Getty Images )

“The forward admitted that he committed an act of violent conduct around the 87th minute by biting an opponent. An independent Regulatory Commission imposed his sanctions following a hearing. Its written reasons will be published in due course.”

Blackburn manager John Eustace told BBC Radio Lancashire at the time: “Owen’s got a big bite mark on the back of his neck and it’s a shame the referee didn’t see that.”

Luis Suarez, while playing for Liverpool, was handed a 10-match ban in 2013 after biting Chelsea’s Branislav Ivanovic.