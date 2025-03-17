Preston striker Milutin Osmajic charged by FA over alleged racist abuse
The forward is alleged to have made a racist comment towards Burnley midfield Hannibal Mejbri
Preston North End forward Milutin Osmajic has been charged by the Football Association following an allegation of racist abuse.
The incident took place during Preston's Championship clash with Burnley on 15 February, where Osmajic was alleged to have made a racist comment towards Clarets' midfielder Hannibal Mejbri.
On Monday, the FA confirmed that Osmajic had been charged with acting in an improper manner under FA Rule E3 and had until next Tuesday to respond.
A statement on the FA website read: "Milutin Osmajic has been charged with breaching FA Rule E3 at the Championship fixture between Preston and Burnley on Saturday 15 February.
"It's alleged that the forward acted in an improper manner and/or used abusive and/or insulting words towards an opposing player contrary to FA Rule E3.1.
"It's further alleged that this constitutes an 'aggravated breach' which is defined in FA Rule E3.2, as it includes a reference, whether express or implied, to colour and/or race.
"Milutin Osmajic has until Tuesday 25 March to provide a response."
A heated exchange between Mejbri and Osmajic led to the Burnley player speaking with referee Andrew Kitchen and he continued playing until being substituted in the 71st minute.
A statement on the Preston website acknowledged the FA's charge, adding that Osmajic continued to "strongly deny" the allegations.
"Preston acknowledges the charges brought against Milutin Osmajic by the FA following last month's Championship fixture against Burnley," the statement said.
"Milutin continues to strongly deny the allegations of the use of abusive language with reference to colour and/or race and will provide an official response to the FA charges in due course.
"Until such a time where the case has been concluded, the club will be making no further comment."
PA