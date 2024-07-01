Jump to content

‘Misstiano Penaldo’: John Terry leads fury at BBC’s cheeky caption to Cristiano Ronaldo miss

Other viewers saw the funny side after Ronaldo missed a penalty during Portugal’s dramatic Euro 2024 win over Slovenia

Sports Staff
Monday 01 July 2024 23:45
Ronaldo cries after missing penalty against Slovenia at Euro 2024

John Terry led furious reaction after the BBC captioned a missed Cristiano Ronaldo penalty “Misstiano Penaldo” during its analysis of Portugal’s shootout win over Slovenia at Euro 2024.

Ronaldo wept after seeing his penalty saved by Slovenia goalkeeper Jan Oblak during extra time of the last-16 tie. The Portugal captain wiped away the tears and redeemed himself with a well-taken penalty in the subsequent shootout as goalkeeper Diogo Costa saved three to book their place in the quarter-finals, where France await.

But some viewers were angered by the BBC’s caption which accompanied the studio replays of Ronaldo’s miss, deeming it an insult and disrespectful.

“BBC this is a disgrace!” the former Chelsea captain Terry, who infamously missed a penalty in the shootout of the 2008 Champions League final, wrote on Instagram.

Terry’s shock was repeated across social media, where the phrase “Misstiano Penaldo” was soon trending. “You should be embarrassed @BBCSport,” wrote one user. “BBC putting ‘Misstiano Penaldo’ as the graphic on his pen is EVIL work,” wrote another.

But many others saw the funny side.

“I was in tears of laughter,” said one.

“Misstiano Penaldo is sensational hating from BBC,” wrote another, while an X post read: “someone at the BBC needs a raise.”

Portugal will play France in a mouth-watering quarter-final on Friday night after the French came through a tight game with neighbours Belgium earlier on Monday.

