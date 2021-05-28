MK Dons announce two new backroom appointments as part of restructure

MK Dons have appointed a new sporting director and performance director as part of a restructure of the first team.

Executive director Andrew Cullen has left the club, with Liam Sweeting taking up the newly-created post of sporting director and Simon Crampton appointed performance director.

The pair are due to work with first-team manager Russell Martin and Jon Goodman in the Academy.

Chairman Pete Winkelman told mkdons.com: “As I have said previously, change provides opportunity, and we are taking this opportunity to modernise our Football Club which will lead to a fundamental change in how we operate.

“By creating the roles of a sporting director and performance director, we are providing our manager and first team with the backroom support they need, as we look to bring on-field success to Milton Keynes.

“I am very excited to announce these two new roles but I am even more thrilled to announce that these new positions will be filled by individuals who have already contributed so much to our club.”

Sweeting joined the club in March 2018 and will be in charge of the club’s football development and player recruitment, while Crampton has a new role for his 16th season at the Dons having joined as head academy physio in 2006.