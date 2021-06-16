MK Dons sign goalkeeper Franco Ravizzoli
The goalkeeper began his career with Argentinian giants River Plate.
Pa Sport Staff
Wednesday 16 June 2021 10:59
MK Dons have announced the signing of goalkeeper Franco Ravizzoli on a free transfer.
The Argentinian played 33 times for Eastbourne last season before the National League South was cut short due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Ravizzoli began his career with South American side River Plate and had been training with the Dons throughout the second half of the 2020-21 campaign.
The 23-year-old told the club’s website: “I couldn’t be happier right now.
“The stadium is amazing, and I am looking forward to playing here in front of the fans, I can’t wait to get started.”