MK Dons sign goalkeeper Franco Ravizzoli

MK Dons have announced the signing of goalkeeper Franco Ravizzoli on a free transfer.

The Argentinian played 33 times for Eastbourne last season before the National League South was cut short due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ravizzoli began his career with South American side River Plate and had been training with the Dons throughout the second half of the 2020-21 campaign.

The 23-year-old told the club’s website: “I couldn’t be happier right now.

“The stadium is amazing, and I am looking forward to playing here in front of the fans, I can’t wait to get started.”