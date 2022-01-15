Mohamed Salah goal gives Egypt narrow win over Guinea Bissau in Africa Cup of Nations
Egypt 1-0 Guinea Bissau: Star forward strikes second-half winner, after Nigeria defeat Sudan to secure Group D progress
Mohamed Salah scored his first goal in six matches for Egypt to give them a 1-0 victory over Guinea Bissau in Garoua on Saturday and their first points of the Africa Cup of Nations finals.
Salah’s 69th minute effort came despite a largely anonymous performance from the Egyptian forward as his team battled to beat the minnows from west Africa.
The result was clouded in controversy as Guinea Bissau had a late equaliser ruled out after a VAR check.
Mama Balde thought he had scored with a screamer from a tight angle to level in the 82nd but the referee, after consulting the pitchside monitor, decided he had fouled a defender in the build-up to the goal.
Egypt are now second in Group D after playing two games, three points behind leaders Nigeria who earlier beat Sudan 3-1.
The result ensures that Nigeria progress to the knockout phase with a second successive victory.
An early goal from Samuel Chukwueze provided a positive start and Taiwo Awoniyi netted their second on the stroke of half-time.
It took Moses Simon just 30 seconds of the second half to add a third, but Sudan pulled a goal back with a fortuitous penalty, converted by Walieldin Khedr with 20 minutes left.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies