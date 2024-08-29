Mohamed Salah gives update on Liverpool future after entering final year of contract

Support truly

Mohamed Salah isn’t thinking about the future and is determined to enjoy his remaining time at Liverpool as he enters the final year of his current contract.

The Reds forward was the subject of plenty of speculation early in the summer, with reports suggesting he could follow Jurgen Klopp out of the Anfield door and join Cristiano Ronaldo in the riches of the Saudi Arabian league.

Those rumours came and went, and right now, Salah is only thinking about success with his current club.

"Before the season, I was just like ‘I’ve got one year left, let’s just enjoy it and don’t think about the contract’," he told Sky Sports.

"I don’t want to think about next year or the future, I just want to enjoy the last year [of my contract] and let’s see.

"The most important thing is to take one day at a time and just be grateful to be here."

Salah’s focus has shone through in the early weeks of the Arne Slot reign on Merseyside.

He has scored in both of Liverpool’s opening Premier League matches and now has the chance to heap early pressure on local rivals Manchester United during the side’s trip to Old Trafford on Sunday.