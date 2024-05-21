Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Liverpool embark on a new era for the club with the departure of Jurgen Klopp as long-serving manager, but there are issues to sort in the playing staff too this summer. Supporters, then, may be delighted to hear that one star name in particular dropped something of a hint that he plans to stay.

Mohamed Salah is one of several key figures in the squad who are up for contract renewal this summer, with the Egyptian forward, club captain Virgil van Dijk and vice-captain Trent Alexander-Arnold all having one year left on their present deals.

And the team’s top scorer again this term, Salah, suggested that he’ll be around as the Arne Slot era gets underway in 2024/25 - saying he will “fight like hell” to add further silverware for the fans next season.

There has been some largely unsourced speculation that clubs in Saudi Arabia would make another bid for the forward this summer, following a failed £150m move to sign him last September.

But he remains a key played for the Anfield club and despite turning 32 years of age this coming summer, it appears that he expects to at least be offered a new contract - with Salah’s own words hinting that he’ll have the single-mindedness to be going all-out for major honours next term after a disappointing end to this year.

“We know that trophies are what count and we will do everything possible to make that happen next season. Our fans deserve it and we will fight like hell,” he said in an Instagram post.

Liverpool won the League Cup in 23/24, their final trophy of eight in total under Klopp, but exited the FA Cup, Europa League and Premier League title race within a few weeks as their campaign fell apart during the run-in.

Salah, who has won the league title, the Champions League and five cups in total with the Reds, has scored a total of 211 times since moving to Anfield in 2017, across 349 appearances.