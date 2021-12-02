Can anybody catch Mohamed Salah in PFA Player of the Year race?

Mohamed Salah’s irresistible form rolls on after a sumptuous performance in the derby as Liverpool ran riot against Everton.

A runaway leader now for the PFA Players’ Player of the Year, there is now an inevitability about what comes next when the Egyptian forward scampers away from his opponents.

Everton were foolish enough to dare to venture deep into the Liverpool half, which offered up space that Salah gleefully exposes as well as any player in Europe right now.