Mohamed Salah feels ‘more out than in’ at Liverpool due to lack of new deal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Mohamed Salah has said he is yet to receive a new contract offer from Liverpool and feels “more out than in” as he nears the end of his existing deal.

The 32-year-old again showed his importance to the Reds as his two goals helped them come from behind to win 3-2 at Southampton on Sunday, but his post-match comments will increase fans’ fears that the Egyptian could leave for free in the summer.

“Well, we are almost in December and I haven’t received any offers yet to stay in the club,” Salah told reporters. “I’m probably more out than in.

“You know I have been in the club for many years. There is no club like this. But in the end it is not in my hands. As I said before, it is December and I haven’t received anything yet about my future.”

Salah is one of the three key Liverpool players who will soon be heading into the last six months of their deals, with Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold also out of contract in the summer.

All three will be free to speak to overseas clubs in January if they do not sign an extension before then.

Questions over their futures are one of the few dark clouds over Anfield at present, with Sunday’s win putting Arne Slot’s side eight points clear at the top of the Premier League.

Asked if he was disappointed not to have received an offer from Liverpool, Salah added: “Of course, yeah. I love the fans. The fans love me. In the end it is not in my hands or the fans’ hands. Let’s wait and see.

“I’m not going to retire soon so I’m just playing, focusing on the season and I’m trying to win the Premier League and hopefully the Champions League as well. I’m disappointed but we will see.”