Mohamed Salah slams fan ‘disrespect’ towards ex-Liverpool forwards Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez
Salah called out the fan account for comparing the duo with new signings Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz
Mohamed Salah has called out a Liverpool fan account for "disrespecting" former teammates Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez.
Salah took exception to a post on X featuring images of the departed duo in black-and-white over new signings Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak with the caption: "Name a bigger upgrade in footballing history."
Salah fired back on X, defending his fellow forwards who helped Liverpool claim their 20th league title.
He said: "How about we celebrate the great signings without disrespecting the Premier League champions?"
The fan account quickly apologised, writing: "It wasn’t the intention to disrespect, more to highlight the incredible transfers this summer. But we’re sorry.”
The social media spat came after a summer of big-money moves that saw Colombian winger Diaz head to Bayern Munich for £65.5m, while Nunez joined Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal for £46.2m.
Liverpool’s sales paled in comparison to their signings, though, with the Reds breaking the British transfer record to sign Isak for £125m, having already broken the bank to acquire Wirtz.
While Diaz made a significant contribution to Liverpool's title triumph with 13 goals and seven assists from 36 games, Nunez struggled to make his mark, netting only five times in 30 games.
It acts as the latest stand Salah has taken on social media and last month took aim at Uefa’s tribute to the late Suleiman Al-Obeid, known as the "Palestinian Pele," after European football’s governing body failed to reference the fact he was killed killed in an Israeli attack on starving Gazans seeking aid.
