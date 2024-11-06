West Ham star Mohammed Kudus receives extended ban after Tottenham meltdown

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Mohammed Kudus will serve an extended ban after the West Ham United forward was sent off for violent conduct in the defeat at Tottenham Hotspur last month.

Kudus kicked and slapped Tottenham’s Micky van de Ven before pushing his hands into the face of Pape Matar Sarr in an extraordinary meltdown towards the end of the 4-1 defeat.

On-field referee Andrew Madley initially showed Kudus a yellow card but the VAR recommended a review and the Ghana international was shown a straight red.

open image in gallery Mohammed Kudus was sent off for his meltdown during West Ham’s loss to Tottenham ( Getty Images )

And the 24-year-old, who had scored West Ham’s opening goal in the London derby, will now serve an extra two-match suspension and pay a £60,000 fine in addition to his initial three-game ban after the Football Association decided to enforce a stronger punishment.

His three-match ban was set to end after the Hammers’s clash with Everton this weekend but he will now also miss the games against Newcastle and Arsenal after the international break. West Ham have also been fined £30,000 for failing to control their players.

A statment from the FA read: “West Ham United and Mohammed Kudus have been sanctioned in relation to incidents during their Premier League fixture against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday 19 October.

“It was alleged that the club failed to ensure their players didn’t behave in an improper and/or provocative and/or violent way around the 82nd minute. West Ham United admitted to this charge, and an independent Regulatory Commission subsequently fined the club £30,000.

“It was also alleged that Mohammed Kudus acted in an improper manner and/or used violent conduct after the offence that he was sent off for. The forward admitted to this charge, and he has been given a two-match suspension and £60,000 fine by the Regulatory Commission.”

His additional suspension is a further blow to under-pressure West Ham boss Julen Lopetegui, who saw his side get beaten 3-0 by Nottingham Forest in their most recent fixture. The Hammers have won just three of their 10 Premier League games since he replaced David Moyes and lie 14th in the table.

open image in gallery Referee Andrew Madley shows West Ham’s Mohammed Kudus a red card ( PA Wire )

open image in gallery Richarlison was also taken out by Kudus, although accidentally ( Action Images via Reuters )

“I am not going to say here what I am going to talk with him (about), but for sure we are going to talk,” Lopetegui said when asked about the Kudus incident at the time.

“We are going to have time and I am sure he will be aware that he can improve his answer in this moment because it’s not good for him, for the club and not good for the team.

“But I can’t say anything more because I don’t see the action.”