Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Moises Caicedo scored a remarkable goal from the halfway line as Chelsea took the lead against Bournemouth on the Premier League’s final day.

Bournemouth goalkeeper Neto had rushed out of his box to meet Raheem Sterling, which meant when the ball fell to Caicedo in the centre circle, the goal was empty.

But the Ecuadorian midfielder still had to pull off a miraculous finish and he did so beautifully, taking a touch before launching the ball 50 yards from near the halfway line to give the Blues the lead after 17 minutes.

What a goal from Caicedo for Chelsea!! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/QUcN7ARqjj — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 19, 2024

David Beckham famously scored from a similar distance for Manchester United on the opening day of the 1996-97 season against Wimbledon in one of the Premier League’s iconic goals.

Wayne Rooney, Maynor Figueroa, Charlie Adam, Xabi Alonso and Luis Suarez have all scored memorable long-range goals in the Premier League.