1675283224

Monaco vs Auxerre LIVE: Ligue 1 latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Stade Louis II

Sports Staff
Wednesday 01 February 2023 19:00

A general view of the Stade Louis II
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Monaco take on Auxerre in Ligue 1 today.

Paris Saint-Germain are the box-office draw of the French top flight with some of the world's very best players including Lionel Messi and Neymar plying their trade in the capital.

After Lille produced one of the shocks of recent seasons in the European game by pipping them to the post in 2020/21, PSG returned to the summit of the French game in 2022.

Saint-Etienne are the record winners with 10 league titles in their illustrious history, but none since 1981. Marseille have won it nine times while Monaco, who are actually based in a foreign country making it a cross-border competition, eight-time champions.

Nantes hold the record for the most consecutive matches without defeat (32) and also boast the least number of defeats in a single season (1) in 1994/95.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

1675283180

Monaco vs Auxerre

Corner, Auxerre. Conceded by Aleksandr Golovin.

1 February 2023 20:26
1675282989

Monaco vs Auxerre

Substitution, Auxerre. Nuno da Costa replaces Gaetan Perrin because of an injury.

1 February 2023 20:23
1675282956

Monaco vs Auxerre

Attempt missed. Eliesse Ben Seghir (Monaco) header from the centre of the box following a corner.

1 February 2023 20:22
1675282912

Monaco vs Auxerre

Corner, Monaco. Conceded by Youssouf M'Changama.

1 February 2023 20:21
1675282836

Monaco vs Auxerre

Attempt saved. Vanderson (Monaco) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Guillermo Maripán.

1 February 2023 20:20
1675282800

Monaco vs Auxerre

Corner, Monaco. Conceded by Julian Jeanvier.

1 February 2023 20:20
1675282798

Monaco vs Auxerre

Attempt blocked. Gelson Martins (Monaco) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Eliesse Ben Seghir.

1 February 2023 20:19
1675282787

Monaco vs Auxerre

Attempt missed. Axel Disasi (Monaco) right footed shot from the centre of the box following a corner.

1 February 2023 20:19
1675282759

Monaco vs Auxerre

1 February 2023 20:19
1675282751

Monaco vs Auxerre

Corner, Monaco. Conceded by Isaak Touré.

1 February 2023 20:19

