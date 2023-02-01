Monaco vs Auxerre LIVE: Ligue 1 latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from Stade Louis II
Follow live coverage as Monaco take on Auxerre in Ligue 1 today.
Paris Saint-Germain are the box-office draw of the French top flight with some of the world's very best players including Lionel Messi and Neymar plying their trade in the capital.
After Lille produced one of the shocks of recent seasons in the European game by pipping them to the post in 2020/21, PSG returned to the summit of the French game in 2022.
Saint-Etienne are the record winners with 10 league titles in their illustrious history, but none since 1981. Marseille have won it nine times while Monaco, who are actually based in a foreign country making it a cross-border competition, eight-time champions.
Nantes hold the record for the most consecutive matches without defeat (32) and also boast the least number of defeats in a single season (1) in 1994/95.
We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
Monaco vs Auxerre
Corner, Auxerre. Conceded by Aleksandr Golovin.
Monaco vs Auxerre
Substitution, Auxerre. Nuno da Costa replaces Gaetan Perrin because of an injury.
Monaco vs Auxerre
Attempt missed. Eliesse Ben Seghir (Monaco) header from the centre of the box following a corner.
Monaco vs Auxerre
Corner, Monaco. Conceded by Youssouf M'Changama.
Monaco vs Auxerre
Attempt saved. Vanderson (Monaco) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Guillermo Maripán.
Monaco vs Auxerre
Corner, Monaco. Conceded by Julian Jeanvier.
Monaco vs Auxerre
Attempt blocked. Gelson Martins (Monaco) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Eliesse Ben Seghir.
Monaco vs Auxerre
Attempt missed. Axel Disasi (Monaco) right footed shot from the centre of the box following a corner.
Monaco vs Auxerre
Monaco vs Auxerre
Corner, Monaco. Conceded by Isaak Touré.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies