Liveupdated1684083663

Monaco vs Lille LIVE: Ligue 1 result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Stade Louis II

Sports Staff
Sunday 14 May 2023 15:15
A general view of the Stade Louis II
A general view of the Stade Louis II
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Monaco take on Lille in Ligue 1 today.

Paris Saint-Germain are the box-office draw of the French top flight with some of the world's very best players including Lionel Messi and Neymar plying their trade in the capital.

After Lille produced one of the shocks of recent seasons in the European game by pipping them to the post in 2020/21, PSG returned to the summit of the French game in 2022.

Saint-Etienne are the record winners with 10 league titles in their illustrious history, but none since 1981. Marseille have won it nine times while Monaco, who are actually based in a foreign country making it a cross-border competition, eight-time champions.

Nantes hold the record for the most consecutive matches without defeat (32) and also boast the least number of defeats in a single season (1) in 1994/95.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

1684083599

Monaco vs Lille

14 May 2023 17:59
1684083409

Monaco vs Lille

Match ends, Monaco 0, Lille 0.

14 May 2023 17:56
1684083397

Monaco vs Lille

Second Half ends, Monaco 0, Lille 0.

14 May 2023 17:56
1684083368

Monaco vs Lille

Bafodé Diakité (Lille) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

14 May 2023 17:56
1684083365

Monaco vs Lille

Foul by Bafodé Diakité (Lille).

14 May 2023 17:56
1684083268

Monaco vs Lille

Offside, Monaco. Maghnes Akliouche tries a through ball, but Breel Embolo is caught offside.

14 May 2023 17:54
1684083266

Monaco vs Lille

Attempt blocked. Maghnes Akliouche (Monaco) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

14 May 2023 17:54
1684083194

Monaco vs Lille

Foul by Alexsandro Ribeiro (Lille).

14 May 2023 17:53
1684083193

Monaco vs Lille

Breel Embolo (Monaco) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

14 May 2023 17:53
1684083083

Monaco vs Lille

Foul by José Fonte (Lille).

14 May 2023 17:51

