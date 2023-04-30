Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1682854563

Monaco vs Montpellier LIVE: Ligue 1 latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Stade Louis II

Sports Staff
Sunday 30 April 2023 11:00
Comments
A general view of the Stade Louis II
A general view of the Stade Louis II
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Monaco take on Montpellier in Ligue 1 today.

Paris Saint-Germain are the box-office draw of the French top flight with some of the world's very best players including Lionel Messi and Neymar plying their trade in the capital.

After Lille produced one of the shocks of recent seasons in the European game by pipping them to the post in 2020/21, PSG returned to the summit of the French game in 2022.

Saint-Etienne are the record winners with 10 league titles in their illustrious history, but none since 1981. Marseille have won it nine times while Monaco, who are actually based in a foreign country making it a cross-border competition, eight-time champions.

Nantes hold the record for the most consecutive matches without defeat (32) and also boast the least number of defeats in a single season (1) in 1994/95.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

1682854548

Monaco vs Montpellier

30 April 2023 12:35
1682854321

Monaco vs Montpellier

Foul by Issiaga Sylla (Montpellier).

30 April 2023 12:32
1682854296

Monaco vs Montpellier

Attempt missed. Wahbi Khazri (Montpellier) right footed shot from long range on the left is too high. Assisted by Jordan Ferri following a corner.

30 April 2023 12:31
1682854256

Monaco vs Montpellier

Corner, Montpellier. Conceded by Ruben Aguilar.

30 April 2023 12:30
1682854121

Monaco vs Montpellier

Goal! Monaco 0, Montpellier 1. Arnaud Nordin (Montpellier) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.

30 April 2023 12:28
1682854058

Monaco vs Montpellier

Foul by Edan Diop (Monaco).

30 April 2023 12:27
1682854056

Monaco vs Montpellier

Wahbi Khazri (Montpellier) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

30 April 2023 12:27
1682853907

Monaco vs Montpellier

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

30 April 2023 12:25
1682853879

Monaco vs Montpellier

Delay in match because of an injury Arnaud Nordin (Montpellier).

30 April 2023 12:24
1682853833

Monaco vs Montpellier

Attempt missed. Arnaud Nordin (Montpellier) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

30 April 2023 12:23

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in