Monaco vs Montpellier LIVE: Ligue 1 latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from Stade Louis II
Follow live coverage as Monaco take on Montpellier in Ligue 1 today.
Paris Saint-Germain are the box-office draw of the French top flight with some of the world's very best players including Lionel Messi and Neymar plying their trade in the capital.
After Lille produced one of the shocks of recent seasons in the European game by pipping them to the post in 2020/21, PSG returned to the summit of the French game in 2022.
Saint-Etienne are the record winners with 10 league titles in their illustrious history, but none since 1981. Marseille have won it nine times while Monaco, who are actually based in a foreign country making it a cross-border competition, eight-time champions.
Nantes hold the record for the most consecutive matches without defeat (32) and also boast the least number of defeats in a single season (1) in 1994/95.
We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
Monaco vs Montpellier
Monaco vs Montpellier
Foul by Issiaga Sylla (Montpellier).
Monaco vs Montpellier
Attempt missed. Wahbi Khazri (Montpellier) right footed shot from long range on the left is too high. Assisted by Jordan Ferri following a corner.
Monaco vs Montpellier
Corner, Montpellier. Conceded by Ruben Aguilar.
Monaco vs Montpellier
Goal! Monaco 0, Montpellier 1. Arnaud Nordin (Montpellier) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Monaco vs Montpellier
Foul by Edan Diop (Monaco).
Monaco vs Montpellier
Wahbi Khazri (Montpellier) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Monaco vs Montpellier
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Monaco vs Montpellier
Delay in match because of an injury Arnaud Nordin (Montpellier).
Monaco vs Montpellier
Attempt missed. Arnaud Nordin (Montpellier) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
