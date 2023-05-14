Jump to content

Liveupdated1684076044

Montpellier vs Lorient LIVE: Ligue 1 latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Stade de la Mosson

Sports Staff
Sunday 14 May 2023 13:00
A general view of the Stade de la Mosson
(AFP via Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Montpellier take on Lorient in Ligue 1 today.

Paris Saint-Germain are the box-office draw of the French top flight with some of the world's very best players including Lionel Messi and Neymar plying their trade in the capital.

After Lille produced one of the shocks of recent seasons in the European game by pipping them to the post in 2020/21, PSG returned to the summit of the French game in 2022.

Saint-Etienne are the record winners with 10 league titles in their illustrious history, but none since 1981. Marseille have won it nine times while Monaco, who are actually based in a foreign country making it a cross-border competition, eight-time champions.

Nantes hold the record for the most consecutive matches without defeat (32) and also boast the least number of defeats in a single season (1) in 1994/95.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

1684075989

Montpellier vs Lorient

Match ends, Montpellier 1, Lorient 1.

14 May 2023 15:53
1684075950

Montpellier vs Lorient

Second Half ends, Montpellier 1, Lorient 1.

14 May 2023 15:52
1684075851

Montpellier vs Lorient

Goal! Montpellier 1, Lorient 1. Faitout Maouassa (Montpellier) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Elye Wahi following a corner.

14 May 2023 15:50
1684075850

Montpellier vs Lorient

Attempt blocked. Christopher Jullien (Montpellier) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Joris Chotard with a cross.

14 May 2023 15:50
1684075836

Montpellier vs Lorient

Corner, Montpellier. Conceded by Théo Le Bris.

14 May 2023 15:50
1684075752

Montpellier vs Lorient

Foul by Siriné Doucouré (Lorient).

14 May 2023 15:49
1684075750

Montpellier vs Lorient

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

14 May 2023 15:49
1684075740

Montpellier vs Lorient

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

14 May 2023 15:49
1684075694

Montpellier vs Lorient

Delay in match because of an injury Ayman Kari (Lorient).

14 May 2023 15:48
1684075655

Montpellier vs Lorient

Ayman Kari (Lorient) wins a free kick on the right wing.

14 May 2023 15:47

