Montpellier vs Lorient LIVE: Ligue 1 latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from Stade de la Mosson
Follow live coverage as Montpellier take on Lorient in Ligue 1 today.
Paris Saint-Germain are the box-office draw of the French top flight with some of the world's very best players including Lionel Messi and Neymar plying their trade in the capital.
After Lille produced one of the shocks of recent seasons in the European game by pipping them to the post in 2020/21, PSG returned to the summit of the French game in 2022.
Saint-Etienne are the record winners with 10 league titles in their illustrious history, but none since 1981. Marseille have won it nine times while Monaco, who are actually based in a foreign country making it a cross-border competition, eight-time champions.
Nantes hold the record for the most consecutive matches without defeat (32) and also boast the least number of defeats in a single season (1) in 1994/95.
We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
Montpellier vs Lorient
Match ends, Montpellier 1, Lorient 1.
Montpellier vs Lorient
Second Half ends, Montpellier 1, Lorient 1.
Montpellier vs Lorient
Goal! Montpellier 1, Lorient 1. Faitout Maouassa (Montpellier) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Elye Wahi following a corner.
Montpellier vs Lorient
Attempt blocked. Christopher Jullien (Montpellier) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Joris Chotard with a cross.
Montpellier vs Lorient
Corner, Montpellier. Conceded by Théo Le Bris.
Montpellier vs Lorient
Foul by Siriné Doucouré (Lorient).
Montpellier vs Lorient
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Montpellier vs Lorient
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Montpellier vs Lorient
Delay in match because of an injury Ayman Kari (Lorient).
Montpellier vs Lorient
Ayman Kari (Lorient) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies