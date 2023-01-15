Jump to content

Liveupdated1673793123

Montpellier vs Nantes LIVE: Ligue 1 latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Stade de la Mosson

Sports Staff
Sunday 15 January 2023 13:00
A general view of the Stade de la Mosson
(AFP via Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Montpellier take on Nantes in Ligue 1 today.

Paris Saint-Germain are the box-office draw of the French top flight with some of the world's very best players including Lionel Messi and Neymar plying their trade in the capital.

After Lille produced one of the shocks of recent seasons in the European game by pipping them to the post in 2020/21, PSG returned to the summit of the French game in 2022.

Saint-Etienne are the record winners with 10 league titles in their illustrious history, but none since 1981. Marseille have won it nine times while Monaco, who are actually based in a foreign country making it a cross-border competition, eight-time champions.

Nantes hold the record for the most consecutive matches without defeat (32) and also boast the least number of defeats in a single season (1) in 1994/95.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

1673793104

Montpellier vs Nantes

Corner, Nantes. Conceded by Enzo Tchato Mbiayi.

15 January 2023 14:31
1673792972

Montpellier vs Nantes

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

15 January 2023 14:29
1673792223

Montpellier vs Nantes

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

15 January 2023 14:17
1673792192

Montpellier vs Nantes

Delay in match (Montpellier).

15 January 2023 14:16
1673792147

Montpellier vs Nantes

Substitution, Nantes. Sébastien Corchia replaces Charles Traoré because of an injury.

15 January 2023 14:15
1673792037

Montpellier vs Nantes

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

15 January 2023 14:13
1673792028

Montpellier vs Nantes

Delay in match because of an injury Charles Traoré (Nantes).

15 January 2023 14:13
1673791835

Montpellier vs Nantes

Corner, Montpellier. Conceded by Alban Lafont.

15 January 2023 14:10
1673791830

Montpellier vs Nantes

Attempt saved. Valère Germain (Montpellier) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Téji Savanier.

15 January 2023 14:10
1673791735

Montpellier vs Nantes

Foul by Enzo Tchato Mbiayi (Montpellier).

15 January 2023 14:08

