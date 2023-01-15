Montpellier vs Nantes LIVE: Ligue 1 latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from Stade de la Mosson
Follow live coverage as Montpellier take on Nantes in Ligue 1 today.
Paris Saint-Germain are the box-office draw of the French top flight with some of the world's very best players including Lionel Messi and Neymar plying their trade in the capital.
After Lille produced one of the shocks of recent seasons in the European game by pipping them to the post in 2020/21, PSG returned to the summit of the French game in 2022.
Saint-Etienne are the record winners with 10 league titles in their illustrious history, but none since 1981. Marseille have won it nine times while Monaco, who are actually based in a foreign country making it a cross-border competition, eight-time champions.
Nantes hold the record for the most consecutive matches without defeat (32) and also boast the least number of defeats in a single season (1) in 1994/95.
We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
Montpellier vs Nantes
Corner, Nantes. Conceded by Enzo Tchato Mbiayi.
Montpellier vs Nantes
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Montpellier vs Nantes
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Montpellier vs Nantes
Delay in match (Montpellier).
Montpellier vs Nantes
Substitution, Nantes. Sébastien Corchia replaces Charles Traoré because of an injury.
Montpellier vs Nantes
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Montpellier vs Nantes
Delay in match because of an injury Charles Traoré (Nantes).
Montpellier vs Nantes
Corner, Montpellier. Conceded by Alban Lafont.
Montpellier vs Nantes
Attempt saved. Valère Germain (Montpellier) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Téji Savanier.
Montpellier vs Nantes
Foul by Enzo Tchato Mbiayi (Montpellier).
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies