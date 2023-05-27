Montpellier vs Nice LIVE: Ligue 1 result, final score and reaction
Follow all the action from Stade de la Mosson
Follow live coverage as Montpellier take on Nice in Ligue 1 today.
Paris Saint-Germain are the box-office draw of the French top flight with some of the world's very best players including Lionel Messi and Neymar plying their trade in the capital.
After Lille produced one of the shocks of recent seasons in the European game by pipping them to the post in 2020/21, PSG returned to the summit of the French game in 2022.
Saint-Etienne are the record winners with 10 league titles in their illustrious history, but none since 1981. Marseille have won it nine times while Monaco, who are actually based in a foreign country making it a cross-border competition, eight-time champions.
Nantes hold the record for the most consecutive matches without defeat (32) and also boast the least number of defeats in a single season (1) in 1994/95.
We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
Match ends, Montpellier 2, Nice 3.
Second Half ends, Montpellier 2, Nice 3.
Attempt missed. Gaëtan Laborde (Nice) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jordan Lotomba.
Jordan Lotomba (Nice) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Faitout Maouassa (Montpellier) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Enzo Tchato Mbiayi with a cross.
Attempt saved. Léo Leroy (Montpellier) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Arnaud Nordin.
Attempt blocked. Alexis Beka Beka (Nice) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Gaëtan Laborde (Nice) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.
