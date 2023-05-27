Jump to content

More
Liveupdated1685223483

Montpellier vs Nice LIVE: Ligue 1 result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Stade de la Mosson

Sports Staff
Saturday 27 May 2023 19:00
A general view of the Stade de la Mosson
(AFP via Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Montpellier take on Nice in Ligue 1 today.

Paris Saint-Germain are the box-office draw of the French top flight with some of the world's very best players including Lionel Messi and Neymar plying their trade in the capital.

After Lille produced one of the shocks of recent seasons in the European game by pipping them to the post in 2020/21, PSG returned to the summit of the French game in 2022.

Saint-Etienne are the record winners with 10 league titles in their illustrious history, but none since 1981. Marseille have won it nine times while Monaco, who are actually based in a foreign country making it a cross-border competition, eight-time champions.

Nantes hold the record for the most consecutive matches without defeat (32) and also boast the least number of defeats in a single season (1) in 1994/95.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

1685223456

Montpellier vs Nice

27 May 2023 22:37
1685220923

Montpellier vs Nice

27 May 2023 21:55
1685220790

Montpellier vs Nice

Match ends, Montpellier 2, Nice 3.

27 May 2023 21:53
1685220784

Montpellier vs Nice

Second Half ends, Montpellier 2, Nice 3.

27 May 2023 21:53
1685220748

Montpellier vs Nice

Attempt missed. Gaëtan Laborde (Nice) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jordan Lotomba.

27 May 2023 21:52
1685220700

Montpellier vs Nice

Jordan Lotomba (Nice) wins a free kick on the right wing.

27 May 2023 21:51
1685220658

Montpellier vs Nice

Attempt missed. Faitout Maouassa (Montpellier) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Enzo Tchato Mbiayi with a cross.

27 May 2023 21:50
1685220634

Montpellier vs Nice

Attempt saved. Léo Leroy (Montpellier) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Arnaud Nordin.

27 May 2023 21:50
1685220591

Montpellier vs Nice

Attempt blocked. Alexis Beka Beka (Nice) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

27 May 2023 21:49
1685220588

Montpellier vs Nice

Attempt saved. Gaëtan Laborde (Nice) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.

27 May 2023 21:49

