Liveupdated1675283283

Montpellier vs PSG LIVE: Ligue 1 latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Stade de la Mosson

Sports Staff
Wednesday 01 February 2023 19:00
A general view of the Stade de la Mosson
(AFP via Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Montpellier take on PSG in Ligue 1 today.

Paris Saint-Germain are the box-office draw of the French top flight with some of the world's very best players including Lionel Messi and Neymar plying their trade in the capital.

After Lille produced one of the shocks of recent seasons in the European game by pipping them to the post in 2020/21, PSG returned to the summit of the French game in 2022.

Saint-Etienne are the record winners with 10 league titles in their illustrious history, but none since 1981. Marseille have won it nine times while Monaco, who are actually based in a foreign country making it a cross-border competition, eight-time champions.

Nantes hold the record for the most consecutive matches without defeat (32) and also boast the least number of defeats in a single season (1) in 1994/95.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

1675283207

Montpellier vs PSG

Foul by Sergio Ramos (Paris Saint Germain).

1 February 2023 20:26
1675282989

Montpellier vs PSG

1 February 2023 20:23
1675282863

Montpellier vs PSG

Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Hugo Ekitike replaces Kylian Mbappé because of an injury.

1 February 2023 20:21
1675282839

Montpellier vs PSG

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

1 February 2023 20:20
1675282822

Montpellier vs PSG

Delay in match because of an injury Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain).

1 February 2023 20:20
1675282707

Montpellier vs PSG

Attempt missed. Danilo Pereira (Paris Saint Germain) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Lionel Messi with a cross following a corner.

1 February 2023 20:18
1675282665

Montpellier vs PSG

Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Christopher Jullien.

1 February 2023 20:17
1675282609

Montpellier vs PSG

Attempt blocked. Lionel Messi (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

1 February 2023 20:16
1675282589

Montpellier vs PSG

Attempt missed. Sergio Ramos (Paris Saint Germain) header from the centre of the box following a set piece situation.

1 February 2023 20:16
1675282514

Montpellier vs PSG

Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the left wing.

1 February 2023 20:15

