Montpellier vs PSG LIVE: Ligue 1 latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from Stade de la Mosson
Follow live coverage as Montpellier take on PSG in Ligue 1 today.
Paris Saint-Germain are the box-office draw of the French top flight with some of the world's very best players including Lionel Messi and Neymar plying their trade in the capital.
After Lille produced one of the shocks of recent seasons in the European game by pipping them to the post in 2020/21, PSG returned to the summit of the French game in 2022.
Saint-Etienne are the record winners with 10 league titles in their illustrious history, but none since 1981. Marseille have won it nine times while Monaco, who are actually based in a foreign country making it a cross-border competition, eight-time champions.
Nantes hold the record for the most consecutive matches without defeat (32) and also boast the least number of defeats in a single season (1) in 1994/95.
We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
Foul by Sergio Ramos (Paris Saint Germain).
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Hugo Ekitike replaces Kylian Mbappé because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain).
Attempt missed. Danilo Pereira (Paris Saint Germain) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Lionel Messi with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Christopher Jullien.
Attempt blocked. Lionel Messi (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Sergio Ramos (Paris Saint Germain) header from the centre of the box following a set piece situation.
Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the left wing.
