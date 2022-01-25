The Africa Cup of Nations knock-out stage continues on Tuesday with two more last-16 fixtures, including two of the favourites for glory in Cameroon.

Four players from England’s top two flights are in the Morocco squad and the Atlas Lions are unbeaten at the tournament so far.

Malawi reached the elimination phase as a result of being one of the best third-placed teams from the group stage.

Sofiane Boufal and Gabadinho Mhango both have two goals apiece at the competition and each side will hope their attackers can add to their tally and send them through to the last eight.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of the day’s big clash and the AFCON matches on Tuesday.

When is the match?

Morocco vs Malawi kicks off at 7pm GMT on Tuesday, 25 January 2022.

Where can I watch it?

This match will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League.

Both of the day’s fixtures can be streamed on the Sky Go app for subscribers. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOW TV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Today’s full list of AFCON games

Senegal vs Cabo Verde - 4pm, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football

Morocco vs Malawi - 7pm, Sky Sports Premier League

Odds

Morocco 6/17

Draw 4/1

Malawi 13/1

Latest odds to win AFCON

Cameroon - 3/1

Senegal - 7/2

Morocco - 6/1

Ivory Coast - 6/1

Tunisia - 8/1

Mali 9/1

Egypt 12/1

Burkina Faso 20/1

Prediction

Morocco are overwhelming favourites for the game and it would be a shock to see them exit at this stage of the competition. Morocco 2-1 Malawi.