Is Morocco vs Malawi on TV? Time, channel and how to watch all today’s Africa Cup of Nations fixtures
All you need to know ahead of today’s last-16 games
The Africa Cup of Nations knock-out stage continues on Tuesday with two more last-16 fixtures, including two of the favourites for glory in Cameroon.
Four players from England’s top two flights are in the Morocco squad and the Atlas Lions are unbeaten at the tournament so far.
Malawi reached the elimination phase as a result of being one of the best third-placed teams from the group stage.
Sofiane Boufal and Gabadinho Mhango both have two goals apiece at the competition and each side will hope their attackers can add to their tally and send them through to the last eight.
Here’s all you need to know ahead of the day’s big clash and the AFCON matches on Tuesday.
When is the match?
Morocco vs Malawi kicks off at 7pm GMT on Tuesday, 25 January 2022.
Where can I watch it?
This match will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League.
Both of the day's fixtures can be streamed on the Sky Go app for subscribers. If you're not a Sky customer you can grab a NOW TV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
Today’s full list of AFCON games
Senegal vs Cabo Verde - 4pm, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football
Morocco vs Malawi - 7pm, Sky Sports Premier League
Odds
Morocco 6/17
Draw 4/1
Malawi 13/1
Latest odds to win AFCON
Cameroon - 3/1
Senegal - 7/2
Morocco - 6/1
Ivory Coast - 6/1
Tunisia - 8/1
Mali 9/1
Egypt 12/1
Burkina Faso 20/1
Prediction
Morocco are overwhelming favourites for the game and it would be a shock to see them exit at this stage of the competition. Morocco 2-1 Malawi.
