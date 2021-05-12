Motherwell have announced that fans who purchased a season ticket for the 2020/21 season will able to renew for next campaign at no extra cost.

Fans of the Premiership club have been unable to attend matches this season due to all games in Scotland being played behind closed doors.

In a statement Motherwell said the decision was a gesture of thanks after fans had bought season tickets last season to support the club financially through the coronavirus pandemic.

“We will forever be grateful for your decision to spend money last year when there was no certainty over what would happen next,” the club said.

“We are incredibly appreciative, considering many of you will have been going through difficult times, worrying about your health, your family and perhaps even your job.

“We want to repay your faith by welcoming you back to Fir Park at no extra cost.”