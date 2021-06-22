Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell have been ruled out of England’s match with Czech Republic at Wembley on Tuesday evening, and the duo could now miss out on the round of 16 too.

The Chelsea pair will have to isolate up to and including Monday 28 June after being confirmed as close contacts of Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour, who tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this week.

Whether Mount and Chilwell can play in the round of 16 depends on when the fixture falls. Should England beat Czech Republic then they will win Group D and would play their first knockout game on 29 June at Wembley, meaning the Chelsea duo would be available to play.

Should England draw tonight then they will finish second in Group D behind the Czechs on goal difference, and would then likely play one of France, Germany or Portugal on 28 June in Copenhagen, meaning Mount and Chilwell would still be in isolation.

Finishing third in the group, which is still possible with defeat, would leave England’s last-16 date up in the air, either falling on 27 June of 29 June.

However, it is worth noting that even if England’s last-16 fixture falls after the end of the players’ isolation period, they would still be something of a doubt to be included in the team given they would not have trained with the group for 10 days, nor been involved in tactical briefings. It would be a bold call for manager Gareth Southgate to bring them straight back into the starting line-up and place on the bench may be the sensible approach.

An FA statement read: “Chilwell and Mount will isolate and train individually in private areas at England’s training base St. George’s Park, with the rest of the squad returning there after tonight’s fixture against Czech Republic at Wembley.

“We will continue to follow all Covid-19 protocols and the UEFA testing regime, while remaining in close contact with PHE.

“The entire England squad and staff had lateral flow tests on Monday and all were again negative, as was the case with Sunday’s UEFA pre-match PCR tests.

“Further tests will be carried out as and when appropriate.”